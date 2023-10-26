A traffic dispute between two drivers over priority of passage turned into a case heard by the Dubai Misdemeanor Court, as one of them overtook the other, said to him, “I will show you,” and directed an inappropriate gesture with his finger, which prompted him to file a report about the incident.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused (a Gulf national) with committing an indecent act that violates modesty, while the court found him guilty and fined him 2,000 dirhams.

The details of the incident, as confirmed and reassured by the court, and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, stated that a traffic dispute occurred between two Gulf people while each of them was driving his vehicle, which angered the accused, so he made a disgraceful gesture with his finger at the victim. The victim said in the prosecution’s investigations that he was driving his vehicle, accompanied by a second witness, and the accused passed by him in his car, lowered the window, said to him, “I will show you,” and made a disgraceful gesture with his finger, then left.

A witness who was accompanying the victim inside the car reported that the accused had committed the charge against him, while the accused maintained his denial during the Public Prosecution’s investigations and before the court, and denied directing an obscene gesture to the victim, or speaking to him in inappropriate language.

After examining the case, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that it derives its conviction that the crime is proven from any evidence it is comfortable with, and it has the right to draw its conviction based on the evidence presented to it, and then the judge has the right to form his belief from any evidence or presumption.

She reported that, according to the documents, and due to a traffic dispute between the accused and the victim, when each of them was driving his vehicle due to priority traffic, this angered the accused, so he committed a public scandal, and this was supported by what was proven from the arrest incident, and what the victim testified to, and the prosecution witness, The matter fulfills the legal elements of the crime charged against the accused, and the court ruled in his presence to punish the accused by fining him 2,000 dirhams for what was charged against him.

