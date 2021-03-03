The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court ruled a year in prison and a fine of 3000 dirhams for assaulting his ex-wife as a result of their dispute over child custody, as he deliberately hit her vehicle and hit her with a knife in the hands, leg and face, which led to permanent disability and distortion of the face, as well as directing her to words insulting her honor. According to the indictment of the Public Prosecution Office.

During the trial, through video conference technology, from his detention in the penal institution, the defendant said that the accusations against him were incorrect, and that his vehicle collided with his free vehicle unintentionally, and the defendant’s lawyer requested that the victim be presented to a tripartite committee of specialized doctors to sign the medical examination. And to indicate whether her facial injury is impossible to eliminate or not, demanding the innocence of his client, based on the absence of the elements of the crime, the creation of permanent disability unintentionally, and the maliciousness of the accusation, and his client’s denial of the charges attributed to him during the investigation stages.

The victim’s lawyer claimed a civil value of 51,000 dirhams, as a temporary civil compensation for damages sustained by his client.

The forensic report stated that the victim’s injury to the face constitutes a permanent disability that cannot be removed.

The ruling stated that what was settled in the doctrine of the court and its conviction, that the accused had differences between him and his ex-wife regarding custody of children, as he saw her driving her father’s car in front of her house, then he blocked her way with his car until he managed to stop her, but he failed to open the doors of her vehicle, and when she tried to walk With her car again, he followed her and collided with her car deliberately, endangering her life, which led to damage and breakage of the windshield windows.

She explained that the defendant directed the victim with insulting words, and attacked her with a knife in his hand and hit her in her arm, right hand, left leg and left cheek, which led to her permanent disability, pointing out that these accusations were proven against the accused in the certainty and doctrine of the court.

The merits indicated that the testimonies of witnesses and the investigation and the medical report confirmed that the crimes against the accused have been proven and that the court reassures him to convict the accused and punish him, even if he did not intend to have a permanent disability, and he cursed it on the public road, in the presence of witnesses, with words that undermine her honor and consider her among her family And her family, as well as deliberately colliding with her vehicle and destroying it. The court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for a year and fined 3000 dirhams, and the case is referred to the competent court, obliging him to pay the fees.

