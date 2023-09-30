A dispute between two brothers over a “water tank” (drum may) led to the courts as a result of the dispute developing to the stage of threats of death and beatings, where the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by a Gulf man who requested a ruling to oblige his brother to pay him 30 thousand dirhams in compensation for what he suffered. From material and moral damage, and obligating him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses, based on the fact that his brother, the defendant, had filed a report against him with the police, accusing him of threatening to kill him, hitting him with a stick, and threatening to hit the “water tank.” He was referred to the criminal court, which ruled that he was acquitted of what was charged against him.

The defendant’s agent requested that the case be dismissed, because his client exercised his right to litigate and it was not proven that the right to litigate was abused, and that the plaintiff admitted to pushing his client and throwing him to the ground, and that the criminal ruling acquitting his client was ruled due to lack of sufficient evidence, and it cannot be inferred that his client abused his right to litigate. He requested a ruling to dismiss the case due to lack of proof.

The ruling of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance stated: “It is clear that the complaint filed by the defendant included, according to what is proven from the statements recorded against him in the minutes of evidence and investigations of the Public Prosecution, the plaintiff’s threat to the defendant, by bringing him the stick from his car, and saying that he would come.” The gun and he will wait for him, and he will chop him with the knife, if he finds (the water tank) again and pushes (the water tank).” She explained that the witnesses confirmed to the Public Prosecution that the two parties were speaking loudly, that the plaintiff was in possession of a stick, and that they did not understand what was happening between them. It also became clear from the reasons for the criminal ruling that it based the plaintiff’s acquittal on the lack of sufficient evidence and arguments for conviction. She added that, based on the content of the complaint submitted by the complainant and his recorded statements, it is clear that he adhered to the defendant’s threat to him. The two witnesses present at the scene of the incident confirmed that there was a loud conversation between the two parties, and the plaintiff pushed the “water tank” and carried the stick, but they were unable to know the content of the conversation between them, because they did not know the Arabic language. It stated that the court concludes that the defendant exercised his legal right to litigate and file a complaint when submitting the report against the plaintiff, without arbitrariness or intent to harm him, and that the acquittal of the plaintiff cannot be an argument and conclusive evidence that the defendant’s report was false regarding the charge assigned to him by the Public Prosecution. Because the accusation was based on insufficient evidence.

She pointed out that as long as it was not proven that the defendant was abusive in using his right to complain and report, and that the threat was verbal, the court believes that there is no evidence of any error on the part of the defendant that caused the plaintiff’s alleged material and moral damages, and it tends to reject the case. Accordingly, the court ruled to dismiss the case, keep its fees and expenses borne by the plaintiff, and oblige him to pay the defendant the attorney’s fees.