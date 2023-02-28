The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases annulled a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which ruled that the case of a man who demanded that his wife bear half the value of the monthly installments of a housing loan that they had obtained equally, was rejected. .

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his wife, in which he demanded that she oblige her to pay him the amount of 141 thousand and 780 dirhams, and the legal interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and obliging her to fees and expenses and in exchange for legal fees, indicating that he and the defendant were granted a piece Equal residential land between them, and they obtained a housing loan of two million dirhams to construct a residential building on that land, and that the monthly installment is the amount of 4170 dirhams, and he was the guarantor of paying the loan amount before the bank, and he paid the installments until the date of filing the lawsuit, and the respondent is obligated to pay Half of the loan amount, as she is a beneficiary of the loan, but she did not pay her share of the loan granted to them, and when he asked her to pay, she started procrastinating and did not respond.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant submitted a response memorandum that included that the two parties to the litigation owned a common piece of land, obtained a loan and built four villas on it, and that the plaintiff rented the villas and received the full rental value obtained for them, and therefore he is not entitled to ask her to pay her share in the loan subject of the lawsuit. At its conclusion, it asked for a judgment to dismiss the case, for lack of validity and evidence, and to oblige the appellant to pay fees and expenses.

The report of the accounting expert assigned by the court showed that the value of the housing loan amounted to two million dirhams, deducted from it an amount paid exemption by the state, amounting to 500 thousand dirhams, so that the loan amount remained one million and 500 thousand dirhams, and the value of the monthly installment amounted to 4170 dirhams, and the total amount paid was 304 thousand and 410. Dirhams, and it was proved to the expert that the person who made the payment since the first installment was the husband (the plaintiff) through checks issued from his account, and it was not proven to the expert document that the defendant is obligated to pay half of the monthly installments, and it was proven to the expert that the defenses of the appellee are related to the subject of the real estate loan for the construction of four Villas and their proceeds, which differs from the subject matter of the present case concerning the housing loan. The Court of First Instance decided to reject the case and oblige the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

This ruling did not satisfy the plaintiff, so he appealed against it, complaining that the ruling violated the right of defense, as it ruled that the case be dismissed, although it is proven in the papers that the appellant signed the loan contract, as well as the mortgage contract, and that she is a beneficiary of the loan, being the owner of the property. The prevalence of the plot of land on which the loan was built was financed by 50%, and the respondent did not deny its responsibility to pay its share in the loan.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that the two parties to the litigation had signed the loan contract together, and obtained the loan amount of two million dirhams, in order to construct buildings on the plot of land owned by them on equal shares between them, which means that the plot of land and the buildings on it are common property. between the two parties to the litigation, and thus the appellee has benefited from the loan, and accordingly the two parties to the litigation are equally responsible for paying the value of the loan between them, and the court ruled to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter: canceling the appealed judgment and judging again by obliging the appellant to pay the appellant the sum of 141,780 Dirhams the value of her share of the amount of the loan installments subject of the lawsuit, and obligating her to pay the late interest on the adjudicated amount, starting from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, provided that it does not exceed the principal amount of the adjudged amount, and obliging her the fees and expenses of the appeal.

