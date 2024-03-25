A deal to purchase digital currencies through one of the well-known platforms ended in the Civil Court in Dubai, after the buyer accused the seller of defrauding him and seizing an amount of 163 thousand dirhams, which prompted the latter to comply with interrogation by the police, hand over the disputed amount, and deposit it with the Public Prosecution, which It issued a decision on its part stating that there was no basis for filing a criminal case due to insufficient evidence in the crime of fraud, but it refused to hand over the amount until the dispute between the seller and the buyer was resolved.

The seller, the “plaintiff,” stated in the details of the civil lawsuit that an Asian person filed a report against him, accusing him of seizing the money of others in a fraudulent manner, so he received a call from the police station to appear and give his statement.

The plaintiff said that he complied and came to the center on the specified date, and handed over the disputed amount of 163 thousand dirhams. The report was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, along with the achieved amount that was deposited with the Public Prosecution until the investigation into the case was completed.

He added that the Public Prosecution investigated the incident and concluded that the accusation against him was incorrect, so it decided that there was no basis for filing a criminal case due to insufficient evidence. Accordingly, he submitted a request to recover his money that had previously been seized in connection with the incident, but his request was rejected.

He pointed out that he filed a grievance against the decision to refuse to return the money to him, but his grievance was also rejected, given that there was a dispute over the money as he sold an amount of digital currency through a well-known electronic trading platform to the buyer for 163 thousand dirhams, and the digital currencies were not transferred to the buyer’s wallet according to the followed procedure. In this type of trading.

The plaintiff continued that he filed a complaint with the Dubai Government Legal Affairs Department after it was not possible to reach a solution, and then the department authorized him to take the judicial path and file a lawsuit before the civil court.

After examining the case and the memorandums submitted by its parties, the Civil Court of First Instance explained that the plaintiff disputed with the defendant with the aim of allowing him to receive the amount seized in connection with a criminal case, after it rejected his request to recover the amount, pointing out that the decision of the Public Prosecution, as a division of the judicial authority, continues Seizing the amount comes from among the criminal judicial actions issued by a member of the Public Prosecution, and is not just an administrative act. Therefore, the appeal against this decision must be in accordance with the rules governing it in the Code of Criminal Procedure, as it is the law governing the work of the Public Prosecution, and litigation procedures were a matter of the system. The general rules that opponents must follow. The legislator has drawn up methods of appeal and grievance, but the plaintiff did not adhere to them, and then the court rules that it is not permissible to file a lawsuit.

The court added that this does not undermine what the plaintiff raised, that the Public Prosecution was the one who directed him to the civil judiciary, because it was proven that there is a dispute regarding the ownership of the financial sum seized in connection with the aforementioned criminal case, in addition to the fact that the prosecution has doubts regarding the party entitled to the sum. Hence, the plaintiff seller had to resort to the civil court, and sue the party with whom he was disputing over ownership of the amount, as the prosecution left the issue of differentiation regarding who was entitled to receive the amount to the civil court.

