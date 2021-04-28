The Dubai Police General Command has arrested 10 Asians accused of being involved in the crime of mutual assault with white weapons (quarrel), in the jurisdiction of the Naif Police Station, which resulted in the death of three people and the injury of three others with severe injuries, and they were subsequently transferred to the hospital, due to a dispute over 5000 dirhams.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, said that the operations room had received a report of the incident, and the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations responded to the report immediately, identified the persons involved, and were arrested within 24 hours.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, stated that Dubai Police received a report about an incident of mutual assault in the jurisdiction of the Naif Police Station, so the police patrols and criminal investigation teams moved to the place quickly.

He added that members of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Investigations found three bodies in the area, along with people with severe injuries, as a result of being beaten with white weapons, including sticks and knives, so the injured were taken to hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

He pointed out that the administration immediately formed a work team and began searching and investigating those involved in the crime, who are 13 people from one country, including the three dead, and three injured were taken to hospital after being seriously injured, while the remaining seven fled to an unknown destination.

For his part, the Assistant Director General of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Criminal Investigation for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Colonel Adel Al-Joker, said that the criminal investigation officers identified the residence of the fugitive defendants and arrested them in a record period not exceeding 24 hours, after issuing permission from the Public Prosecution, pointing to The defendants admitted that the quarrel occurred as a result of a dispute over an amount not exceeding 5000 dirhams, and it began with a verbal altercation and then developed into a mutual assault, pointing to the transfer of all those involved in the incident of mutual assault to the judicial authorities.





