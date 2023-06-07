A woman demanded another woman to pay her 284 thousand and 834 dirhams, the remainder of the amount she received, and the value of a penalty clause for late payment, after a dispute over the losses of a commercial project, while the Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled obliging the defendant to pay the other 110 thousand and 834 dirhams.

Lawsuit

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit against another, demanding, at its conclusion, that she be obliged to pay her 90,834 dirhams, while obligating her to pay an amount of 174,000 dirhams, the value of a penalty clause, and 20,000 dirhams in compensation for the damages she suffered, while obligating her to pay fees and expenses.

The plaintiff said that the defendant received 200,000 dirhams from her, provided that the amount is paid within six months from the date of delivery, as she paid 91,000 dirhams from it, and failed to pay the rest of the amount owed by her, noting that an agreement was reached to pay the rest of the amount of 109. Thousands of dirhams, in three installments to be paid every three months.

Penalty clause

The plaintiff indicated that the agreement included a penalty clause for the defendant, in the event of her failure to pay or delay, specified in the amount of 1000 dirhams for each day of delay from the date specified for payment, explaining that the defendant had only paid 18 thousand and 166 dirhams, and an amount of 90 thousand remained in her debt. And 834 dirhams of the value of the debt, and she did not commit to paying the installments on the specified dates, and accordingly the plaintiff deserves the value of the penalty clause in the amount of 174 thousand dirhams, in addition to compensation as a result of the defendant’s retention of those funds, and their failure to return them.

verbal agreement

For her part, the defendant submitted an answer memorandum, in which she asserted that the court does not have the qualitative jurisdiction to hear the case, because the two parties agreed verbally to participate in a commercial activity represented in the sale of jewelry, women’s bags, watches and roses, in exchange for the plaintiff’s commitment to pay the capital of the project and her commitment to work with the capital provided by the plaintiff. And sharing profits monthly, pointing out that the agreement did not include any other conditions.

She indicated that the project was exposed to a loss, and it was not a result of negligence or negligence on it, and then the plaintiff bears this loss, and requested the invalidity of the agreement subject matter of the lawsuit, and directing the decisive oath to the plaintiff, as well as requesting the assignment of an expert, and at the end of her memorandum she requested the dismissal of the lawsuit.

The origin of the money

For its part, the court rejected, in the reasons for its ruling, the plea expressed by the defendant that the court does not have qualitative jurisdiction to hear the case, because the original money handed over to the defendant was for the purpose of participating in a commercial project, noting that what is proven from a review of the agreement concluded between the two parties to the case, is that the amount is A previous debt from 2017 owed by the defendant for the benefit of the plaintiff, and the agreement did not include a reference to the reason and appropriateness of the debt if it was to participate in a commercial project, and then the payment is not appropriate, and it must be rejected.

The court indicated that the Civil Transactions Law stipulated that in contracts binding on both sides, if one of the contracting parties did not fulfill what was required of him in the contract, the other contracting party may, after warning the debtor, demand the implementation or termination of the contract, pointing out that the correct legal qualification for the case is the termination of the agreement, and the claim of the balance of indebtedness. The amount owed by the defendant in favor of the plaintiff; For the first breach of the terms of the agreement, the lawsuit is filed.

veto

The court pointed out that the defendant insisted that the amount handed over to her was for the purpose of participating in a commercial project, and requested that the decisive oath be directed to prove this agreement, which is considered an acknowledgment of her indebtedness to the plaintiff according to the agreement signed by her, according to which she undertook to return the amount according to the installments agreed upon, and then not Her efforts to overturn what was agreed upon on her part are acceptable, pursuant to Article 70 of the Civil Transactions Law.

Regarding the claim for the value of the penalty clause specified in the amount of 1000 dirhams for each day of delay from the date specified for payment, and the value of compensation in the amount of 20 thousand dirhams, the court indicated that the termination of the contract or its invalidity, results in the forfeiture of the penalty clause that was included in it or that was agreed upon later, for the fall of the obligation. The original contract is annulment or nullity of the contract, and therefore the compensation agreed upon is not considered. If compensation is due for one of the parties, the judge assesses it in accordance with the general rules.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 90 thousand and 834 dirhams, while obligating it to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 20 thousand dirhams as indicated in the reasons, with obligating it to pay fees and expenses, and rejected other requests.

• 1000 dirhams daily fine for the defendant for delaying payment on time.