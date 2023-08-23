An Arab woman reported to the Dubai Police that she was insulted by a woman of the same nationality, while they were in the livestock market.

Through the investigation of the incident, it became clear that the victim’s husband was working for the accused’s husband, and left the job due to a financial dispute, and the woman was referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the misdemeanor court, which acquitted her.

In detail, the case papers stated that the victim was in the livestock market in Al Qusais area, where she was subjected to insults by the defendant.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she was with her husband in the market one morning of last July, when the accused insulted her with an obscene phrase, pointing out that her husband was working for the latter’s husband, but he left the work due to a financial dispute and moved to another place.

By asking her husband, he decided the content of what was stated in his wife’s statement, indicating that he was working as a manager in the company of the accused’s husband, and he left work late last year, indicating that the complainant insulted his wife with an obscene phrase.

In turn, the representative of the accused, the legal advisor, Mohamed Najeeb, pleaded guilty to the accusation, pointing out that what the victim confessed to in the investigations is nothing but a sent statement, pointing out that there were old disputes between the two parties, as a result of which the victim’s husband left the company of the complainant’s husband. He explained that the victim informed the police three days after the incident, without providing material or technical evidence proving the validity of the accusation leveled against the complainant.

In addition, the court stated in the rationale for its ruling that it examined the case, took note of its circumstances, and balanced between the evidence of proof and the evidence of the denial, and then entered it with doubts about the veracity of the elements of proof, so the defense of the accused prefers not to be satisfied with the validity of the accusation attributed to the defendant, stating that criminal rulings are based on certainty and certainty. It is not based on speculation or probability. And it concluded that what the victim decided in the investigations of the Public Prosecution is nothing but a sent statement, not supported by material or technical evidence, in addition to her laxity in reporting.

The court continued that what the victim decided was that the defendant’s husband, the owner of the company in which her husband previously worked, and due to the existence of financial differences between them, her husband left work and moved to another place, which indicates the existence of grudges between the two parties and indicates the malicious accusation.

She pointed out that what the victim’s husband testified in the investigations is nothing but a repetition of her statements, which the court trusts of the insidious accusation, which casts doubts about the attribution of the accusation to the complainant, and the court acquits her of the charge attributed to her.