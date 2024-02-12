An insurance company in Dubai filed a civil lawsuit demanding that another company pay compensation worth 113 thousand dirhams for a car that was destroyed in an accident caused by a car insured by the defendant company. The two companies disagreed over the value of the damaged car after selling its wreckage to a specialist in purchasing scrapped vehicles. This prompted the first to sue the second for evading payment of the amount, and the court of first instance ruled to compensate her with 113,488 dirhams, so the defendant appealed before the Court of Appeal, which upheld the initial ruling.

In detail, the plaintiff company stated in its lawsuit that it had comprehensively insured the damaged car against loss, damage and civil liability, at a value of 170 thousand dirhams. On the day of the incident, that vehicle was involved in an accident as a result of the recklessness and negligence of a driver who insured his vehicle with the defendant company, causing major damage to the first car. It was presented to several garages for repair, but they all concluded that the accident made it a total loss.

The plaintiff company explained that it informed the other company of the results of the car’s inspection, and then, for its part, compensated the owner of the car for its value in the amount of 154 thousand and 248 dirhams after deducting the depreciation rate determined according to the insurance policy, and then obtained a clearance and a bond from him to return to the person who caused the accident and recover the amount, according to Text of Article 1030 of the Civil Transactions Law.

She stated that she contacted the defendant company and told it that it had a buyer for the wreckage of the vehicle for 20 thousand dirhams, and the latter replied that it had a better offer to sell it for 40 thousand and 800 dirhams, so the first agreed and sold the wreckage for the highest price, then an amount of 113 thousand and 448 dirhams remained from the value of the car that was sold. She paid it herself to her insured owner, and demanded that the other company pay this amount. The defendant delayed, which prompted her to file this lawsuit.

For its part, the defendant company submitted a response memorandum in which it requested the assignment of an expert specialized in the field of automobile trade to indicate the true and market value of the vehicle, and stated that the market value of the vehicle does not exceed 85 thousand dirhams, from which the value of the wreckage is deducted 40 thousand and 800 dirhams, leaving about 44 thousand and 200 dirhams. Just.

The defendant said that what matters in the field of compensation for car accidents is the estimation of the actual value of the car at the time of the accident, and not the arbitrary value estimated by the insured in the insurance policy schedule as compensation for his vehicle.

After examining the case by the Court of First Instance, it concluded that what is proven in the papers is that the plaintiff company insured the car for a specific amount, and since the insurance document is the basis for determining the liability of both the insurer and its insured, and the vehicle was involved in an accident caused by the defendant’s insured, it made it… The judgment of loss, and it was clear to the court that the plaintiff company compensated the car owner with the amount contained in the insurance policy, so it obliges the defendant company to pay the same amount to the first company, 113 thousand dirhams.