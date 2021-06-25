The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance, which obligated an insurance company to pay another insurance company an amount of 130,276 dirhams, the difference in the liquidation of a car repair account between the two parties, and the court refused to increase the liquidation amount.

The details of the case refer to the insurance company filing a lawsuit against another insurance company, demanding that it pay compensation and interest 12%, noting that it is the insured party for 15 cars against damage, loss and civil liability, and those cars were exposed to accidents from cars insured by the defendant, and that they obtained It obtained a clearance and assignment of a right from its insured, after it had incurred the costs of repair and damage to their vehicles.

The Court of First Instance ruled to compel the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 130,276 dirhams, and to oblige her to pay the expenses.

This judiciary was not accepted by the company in whose favor the judgment was ruled, so it appealed, and demanded that the appealed judgment be amended, and the judiciary again obligated the appellant to pay an amount of 161 thousand 825 dirhams instead of the adjudged amount. , without examining her objections to the report, especially since she submitted documents that were not submitted before expressing an opinion on the initial report, and that the court did not examine her comment on the report.

For its part, the court made it clear in the merits of the judgment that it is not obligated to respond independently to the various statements and arguments of the litigants, noting that the judgment decided the amount reached by the experience, reassurance from the court of first instance of the report, according to which it was issued by a technical authority, and the court decided to accept the appeal in form In the matter by rejecting it, upholding the appealed judgment, and obligating the appellant to pay expenses.

• The plaintiff company objected to the report of the Expert Committee.



