Turkish authorities, including the Central Bank and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, have taken steps to limit loans to companies except for exporting companies as part of an economic plan that seeks to turn a large current account deficit into a surplus.

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry had earlier complained that the new regulations had clamped down on companies seeking bank financing. Reuters reported last week, citing people familiar with the plans, that Ankara would press ahead with its policies.

Speaking at a gathering at the chamber’s headquarters, President Ardal Bhagwan reiterated his criticism of the new measures, saying they harm businesses.

“The Turkish Import-Export Bank’s refusal to grant loans and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency’s steps to limit granting loans in lira according to the companies’ foreign assets are negatively affecting business,” he told the audience, who included Central Bank Governor Şehab Kocıoğlu.

But Koccioglu, addressing the same crowd after Bahçoğan, said the central bank’s regulations create favorable conditions for exporters to increase production.

“We focus on obtaining the most effective results for our country’s economy through credit policies that would support the achievement of a current account surplus,” he added.

Later, Koccioglu said he did not understand why companies were complaining about difficulties in obtaining concessional financing. He said the companies had a “foreign exchange obsession” and accused some of them of using loans to buy foreign currency.