The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – First Instance ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by an investor against a company owner, in which he demanded that he pay him two million and one hundred thousand dollars.

The court indicated that the plaintiff did not provide proof that he was entitled to all those amounts on his own.

In the details, an investor filed a lawsuit against another, demanding that he pay him an amount of two million and 100 thousand dollars, or its equivalent in UAE dirhams, in addition to the legal interest of 12%, and obliging the defendant to compensate the amount of one million dollars, or its equivalent in dirhams, and interest. At the rate of 12% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit, in addition to liquidating the claim amount, obliging the first entered opponent to recover the aforementioned amount and depositing it in the joint account, and enabling the plaintiff to manage the account and withdraw the amounts alone, in addition to the inclusion of the judgment for expedited enforcement, and obliging the defendant to fees, expenses, and fees. .

The plaintiff stated that he previously contracted with the first defendant, in his capacity as a partner in a company, to design, supply and install a car garage, but the latter failed to complete the project, and accordingly a settlement was concluded between them, represented in opening a joint bank account in the amount of two million and 100 thousand. dollars, but the first defendant breached the settlement, which made it impossible for the plaintiff to withdraw the amount.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Evidence Law and the Civil Transactions Law, the plaintiff must prove his right, and the defendant has the right to deny it, noting that the plaintiff demands that both the defendant and the adversary bank entered with requests related to the aforementioned settlement contract, And that it – the court – had assigned the plaintiff to submit the settlement contract, but that contract was not submitted in full, in the event that the entering litigant had indicated in the notes submitted by him that the settlement agreement submitted by the plaintiff was incomplete.

The court added, and what is proven to it is that there were lawsuits on the same dispute, and it ended with the issuance of a judgment obligating the entered opponent to some requests, and a commercial execution file was opened in order to enforce it, and the court proved that the execution had been suspended in that file.

The court pointed out that it was unable to view the outcome of the settlement and its conditions, and the reason for not implementing it in order to verify the eligibility of the plaintiff in his request, especially since it was agreed between them that neither party has the right to sign on his own on the joint account, which is what it reveals. The court concluded that these amounts are not the exclusive property of the plaintiff, but are shared between him and the defendant.

And since the plaintiff’s requests relate to whether or not the defendant has breached his obligation regarding the settlement, so that the claimed amounts can be returned, since the papers did not prove that the plaintiff deserves all those amounts on his own, which is the matter with which the plaintiff has been unable to prove his claim, The court ruled to dismiss the case as it is, and to oblige the complainant to pay fees, expenses, and fees.