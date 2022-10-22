The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to prove the ownership of a man’s apartment registered in his name and the name of his ex-wife, after it was proven that the value of her installments had been paid alone, and that his ex-wife is only a guarantor for him to pay the price of the apartment, and that her presence as owner was due to administrative procedures.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, in which he demanded the ruling to prove his ownership of a joint property between them, noting that the defendant was his wife, and four years before their divorce he wanted to buy an apartment in Abu Dhabi, and he applied for financing from the banks, but he was refused, because his salary It does not qualify him for financing, so he asked the defendant to provide her salary as a guarantee for the purpose of completing the purchase of the apartment. Indeed, the apartment was purchased, and the monthly installment was deducted from his account. However, due to administrative procedures, the property was placed in their name, although he was the one who paid the installments. And the defendant is only his guarantor, and no amount is deducted from her salary, and a document for his claim is attached with copies of documents reviewed by the court, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum, in which she argued that the court lacked the value jurisdiction of the jurisdiction of the whole circuit.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the defendant decided in her answer to the lawsuit that she had paid 150 thousand dirhams of the value of the apartment, and did not prove that, and did not specify when she handed the amount, and it also decided that it had agreed with the plaintiff to pay the house expenses in the amount equivalent to The rest of her share in the apartment, and her statements in this regard were sent, and she did not support her with any evidence, what proves with him to the court the validity of what the plaintiff claims that she is only a guarantor for him to pay the price of the apartment, and that her presence as owner is only due to the required administrative procedures, the fact that a salary The plaintiff does not qualify him to take a loan from the banks.

The court indicated that the defendant did not dispute, and did not deny the plaintiff that he was the one who paid the installments of the apartment in question, with which the court decides to prove the plaintiff’s sole ownership of the apartment in question, and there is no written contract between the two parties to the lawsuit, and the court ruled to prove the plaintiff’s ownership alone of the apartment and obligated the defendant to pay the expenses, fees and attorney’s fees.