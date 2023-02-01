The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject the lawsuit of a man who asked his ex-wife to transfer ownership of a vehicle to him, or to pay its price, claiming that he is the actual owner of the vehicle.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, demanding that she transfer ownership of a car to him, or pay 290,000 dirhams of its value, with legal interest on the amount, as well as fees, expenses and legal fees, stressing that he is the actual owner of the vehicle, and it was registered in the name of the defendant, and demanded that she return The vehicle was registered in his name, according to an oral agreement between them, but it did not return the vehicle, and he submitted a copy of the financing account statement issued by a bank.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff demanded that the complementary oath be directed to him and alternatively direct the decisive oath to the defendant, with regard to the agreement reached between them regarding the vehicle in question, while the defendant submitted a memorandum in which she determined to request the dismissal of the lawsuit.

And the defendant took the decisive oath, so I swore it in the form: “I swear by God Almighty that I am the actual owner of the vehicle that is the subject of the lawsuit, and that I did not agree with the plaintiff to return the vehicle to him when he requests it, and that he has no right to it at all, and God is a witness to what I say.”

In the rationale for its ruling, the court affirmed that each of the two litigants may, in any case of the case, direct the decisive oath to the other litigant, provided that the incident on which the oath is based is related to the person to whom it is directed, and if it is not personal to him, it is based on his mere knowledge of it, and with Thus, the judge may prevent directing the oath if the opponent is arbitrary in directing it.

The court indicated that it is proven that the plaintiff asked for proof of his present claim to direct the decisive oath to the defendant, so the court directed the decisive oath to her, and swore it in the prescribed formula, to the effect of resolving the dispute regarding the fact that the plaintiff did not own the vehicle, and that he was not entitled to its value, and therefore it is established for the court that the defendant She is the actual owner of the vehicle that is the subject of the lawsuit, and therefore the plaintiff has failed to prove his claim, and the court ruled to dismiss the lawsuit, and obligated the one who filed it to pay the expenses.