The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – First Instance ruled that a man should pay 726,946 dirhams to a bank, the value of Islamic banking facilities. Those facilities were represented by a Murabaha contract, an investment certificate obtained by the defendant from the plaintiff bank.

In the details, a bank filed a lawsuit against a customer, requesting that he be compelled to return what was owed to him as a result of his refusal to pay the installments of the facilities granted to him by the plaintiff, represented in a Murabaha contract for the purchase of investment certificates, obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff the amount of 726 thousand and 946 dirhams, and obligating him to legal interest at 5%, in addition to obliging him to fees and expenses, and the amount of 480 dirhams for translation expenses and 600 dirhams for the warning fee. Al-Adli, and the bank agent presented copies of the facility contract, account statements, salary certificate, and check copies, in addition to a consultant experience report, while the defendant was absent, and his announcement was found.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court affirmed that it is legally and legally established that the contract is the law of the contracting parties, and that one of its parties may not modify it at his own will without the consent of the other party. The Civil Transactions Law stipulates that in contracts binding on both sides, if one of the contracting parties does not fulfill what was required of him in the contract, the other contracting party may, after notifying the debtor, demand the execution or termination of the contract.

And she pointed out that it was proven from reviewing the papers that the defendant might obtain Islamic banking facilities from the plaintiff, and these facilities were represented by a Murabaha contract, an investment certificate, and it was proven in the advisory expert report attached to the papers that the plaintiff granted the defendant facilities in the Islamic system in the amount of 738 thousand and 626 dirhams, and that the value of the financing amounted to 646 thousand and 500 dirhams, and the experience concluded that the due to the plaintiff owed by the defendant amounted to 726 thousand and 946 dirhams.

The court drew attention to its satisfaction with the advisory expert report filed in the case file, and took it as a reference to its reasons, and ruled its impact by obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff the amount reached by the consultant.

■ The court confirmed the contract as the law of the contracting parties, and it is not permissible for one of its parties to amend it unilaterally without the consent of the other party.