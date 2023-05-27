The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims dismissed a car technician’s claim, in which he demanded that a broker pay him 9,000 dirhams, the value of repairing, polishing and upholstering a number of cars in his favour, noting that the case papers were devoid of any evidence of the validity of the claim.

In the details, a car polishing and upholstery technician filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded that a car broker be obligated to pay him 9432 dirhams and the delayed interest and obligate him to expenses and fees, indicating that he had repaired, upholstered and polished a number of cars at a number of workshops for the benefit of the defendant, and that after completing the work assigned to him All, the latter refused to pay the financial sums due for his work, and attached a document to his claim with pictures of invoices and pictures of cars that left the defendant behind despite his announcement, so the supervising judge decided to refer the case to the court.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the decision of the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions is that the plaintiff must prove the right he claims and the defendant has the right to deny it, and that the burden of proving the claimed right falls on the shoulders of those who uphold it, noting that the plaintiff has established His case is based on the fact that he repaired, upholstered and polished a number of cars at a number of workshops for the benefit of the defendant, but the papers were devoid of any evidence that the plaintiff had paid the value of the attached invoices and that his payment of those amounts in the event that he proved that he had done so was by way of a loan From him to the defendant and there is no other relationship between him and the latter.

The court indicated that the plaintiff did not ask the court to conduct an investigation to prove the validity of his claims, and therefore the case was instituted on a non-support basis, and the court ruled that the case be dismissed as it is.