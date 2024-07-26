Kopin, a company engaged in the microdisplay sector, has reached a milestone in the development of its innovative technology NeuralDisplayIt is a 1.5-inch micro-OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 3840 pixels and a maximum brightness of 10,000 candela (candela is the standard unit of measurement of light intensity, a nit is in fact one candela per square meter: cd/m²), but the real novelty lies in its four-pixel structure.

In addition to the traditional red, green and blue sub-pixels, NeuralDisplay integrates a fourth pixel equipped with an image sensor. This sensor, operating in monochrome, measures the light reflected by the user’s eyes, collecting data on the direction of gaze, the position of the eyes in relation to the screen and the dilation of the pupils.

Kopin NeuralDisplay Specifications

The collected data is processed by an artificial intelligence model that, in real time, adjusts the brightness and contrast of the display based on the specific visual characteristics of the user. The result is a personalized and optimized visual experience, which takes into account the peculiarities of each individual.

NeuralDisplay also integrates an eye-tracking system, eliminating the need for external cameras: this should make AR/VR headsets that will use this technology lighter and more compact, as well as cheaper (at least in the long run). The data collected by the image sensors is processed by an integrated AI accelerator, ensuring minimal latency and real-time adjustments to adapt to the speed of human visual perception.

After a long phase of theoretical development, in collaboration with the Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT, NeuralDisplay has entered the Alpha testing phase, a crucial step to verify its functionality in a controlled environment. The tests focus on eye-tracking algorithms, dynamic display adjustments and AI processor performance. The feedback collected will help identify and resolve any issues, in view of the commercial launch.

Kopin’s NeuralDisplay technology represents a significant innovation in the display field, with the potential to revolutionize the user experience in AR/VR devices together with other new technologies such as the 10,000-nit LG OLED 4K Micro Display. The integration of image sensors and artificial intelligence opens up new possibilities for personalization and optimization of the viewing experience, paving the way for a future where devices will increasingly adapt to the individual needs of users.

