At the time of writing this note, there is a possibility that a lawsuit will be filed against Disney for the unfortunate death of a person who was allergic to a food that was served to him in a park in Florida and was not warned that said food could harm him. This lawsuit is about to not proceed because he previously signed a contract for a free trial of Disney Plus.

Where do we want to go? You see, by signing the user agreement clauses of Disney Plusyou agree to certain terms and conditions, and in this particular case, the plaintiffs agreed to them and cannot legally proceed against Disney on any count. This last one is a very large grey area and has to be clearly passed through a judge.

The issue here is that the lawyers of Disney They are looking for this loophole so that the plaintiffs do not go ahead with their lawsuit, especially since there is a contract in between that saves them. Here the “South Park” thing applies perfectly, where it is required that one must read the license contracts for anything.

Now, let’s be honest, this seems ridiculous, but we’re talking about the United States, and just as this could end up costing Miguel’s legal team dearly, it could also end up in his favor, no matter how negligent the Disneyworld restaurant in Florida was in failing to warn its diner that the food he was about to eat could be allergenic.

We also recommend: First trailer for Ironheart leaked from D23, coming out in 2025

Disney’s position is: “Anyone who signs a user agreement with Disney Plus cannot sue us.”

The reality is that it is ridiculous, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that Disney points out that when the person who is suing them accepted the free trial license agreements Disney Plusaccepted that he could not sue them and take them to court.

It’s not like this issue is going to end up in an episode of “Law & Order,” but it will eventually go to a judge, then it will jump to a regulatory body, and eventually all the licensing agreements will have to be rewritten so that things don’t end up like this.

What do you think about this particular situation? Will you now review all licensing agreements before accepting them? Follow the best news about video games, movies, anime and more on the channel Google News of TierraGamer and join the conversation through our server Discord.

It wasentity