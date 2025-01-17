Less than a month ago, at the end of December, the English press published that inspectors from the Premier League They had found rodent excrement and biological remains of said animals in one of the food stalls and in one of the VIP rooms of Old Traffordstadium Manchester United.

This information added that, precisely because of those unpleasant findings, the historic field had been rated with a low score in the hygiene section: 2 out of 5 (practically all the stadiums of the teams in the highest category of English football have a 5).

United sources confirmed that they suffered a mouse invasion and hired the services of a pest control company. In fact, four or five times a week workers from said company go to the historic site to try to solve the problem. “They are a nightmare, we fight to eliminate them,” they say in the club.

At the moment, they have not achieved it. Thus, this Thursday, during the league match that United played against Southampton at home (3-1), several fans spread two videos in which the protagonist is a mouse (it is unknown if it is the same rodent in both cases).









In the first, filmed before the start of the match, the small animal walks between the seats from one of the field’s stands. In the second, minutes later, the images show a mouse running and jumping through the grass in the middle of the game.

These videos caused as much surprise as they did criticism from fans on social networks. One of those opinions sums up the sentiment of most of the protests: “How does the Premier League allow this to happen? Isn’t that illegalespecially when they are selling food on the premises?

The Old Trafford rodent infestation is not something new. It was already in the news just a decade ago. Then and now, the most likely reason is the location of the field, built right between a water canal and a train track, common habitats for these animals. The problem is worse in winter. With the drop in temperature, Mice look for shelter, warmth and foodsomething they find with some ease in a venue where around 75,000 people gather and consume different foods and drinks.

The current owners of the club have been considering the renovation of an old venue with 115 years of history (it was inaugurated in 1910). Some voices speak of a profound remodeling, but the most popular idea is the demolition of the current stadium and, consequently, the construction of a new, modern one… and without mice.