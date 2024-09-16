A cure for the ultra-rare disease progeria may be on the horizon. The disease accelerates the aging of children and drastically shortens their lives, and there is no effective treatment.

Now a group of academics and scientists, including Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health, is working without expectation of financial gain to stop progeria with a gene-editing technique.

If gene editing is effective, the method could also help treat other rare genetic diseases that have received little interest from pharmaceutical companies.

Collins first became interested in progeria while studying at Yale University in Connecticut in 1982. One day, she saw a new patient, Meg Casey. She was less than four feet tall, hairless and wrinkled. She was only 20 years old and had progeria.

According to the Progeria Research Foundation, there are only 18 patients with progeria in the United States. Although Casey and others have survived into their 20s, most live only to be 14 or 15; many die from heart attacks or strokes.

“I thought, ‘Wow, somebody should work on this,’” Collins recalled. “Then I moved on to other things.”

Nineteen years later, Collins was at a party when Scott Berns, a pediatrician, approached her. He told Collins that her 4-year-old son, Sam, had progeria.

Collins remembered Casey. She invited Berns; his wife, Leslie Gordon, a pediatrics resident; and 4-year-old Sam to her home. Gordon told Collins she had no illusions — the disease was not a research priority because of its rarity. It affects only one in 18 to 20 million people. So she, her sister Audrey, a lawyer, and Berns founded the Progeria Research Foundation to support promising studies. (Sam died at age 17.)

Collins was inspired. Although he was an administrator at the NIH, he also had a small lab and was free to study whatever he wanted. He assigned a new postdoc in his lab to try to find the cause of progeria. “Give it a year,” he told him.

It took Maria Eriksson only a few months. A single letter was changed in the string of 3 billion individual letters—each a G, A, C or T—that make up human DNA. In a gene known as lamin A, one of those letters was replaced by another. The result is the production of a toxic protein, progerin, which disrupts the structure that holds a cell’s nucleus in its proper shape. The mutation in lamin A occurs in a sperm or egg before fertilization. It’s a random stroke of terrible luck. Cells begin to deteriorate after a few divisions and self-destruct.

The team’s next step was to introduce the lamin A mutation into mice. The animals aged rapidly, developed heart disease, had wrinkled skin and lost their hair. And they died young.

But it wasn’t until the emergence of CRISPR, a DNA-cutting technology, in 2012 that the group thought a bold new treatment could be devised. CRISPR can cut DNA and turn off a gene. What was really needed was to repair a gene.

The solution emerged in 2017. A team led by David Liu, a Harvard professor who directs the Merkin Institute for Transformative Technologies in Health, invented a gene-editing system that acts like a pencil at the site of the mutation, using an enzyme to erase one of the letters in DNA — adenine, or A — and write a guanine, or G. That corrects the progeria mutation.

That gene-editing enzyme is not seen in nature. Nicole Gaudelli, a postdoctoral researcher in Liu’s lab at the time, forced bacteria to produce the enzyme or die.

Liu called the system “base editing” because it directly edits the letters or bases that make up DNA.

The team now plans to seek US approval for a clinical trial on progeria gene editing.