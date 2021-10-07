Infection with intestinal worms can reduce the quality of life of people and in some cases even lead to death. Infection with parasitic worms is spread all over the world, and the number of infected people is estimated at millions, but it is clearly increasing in poor countries or those with poor sanitation.

According to a report published by the “Boldsky” website, intestinal or parasitic worms are living organisms that live in the human intestine. The main types of worms that cause parasitic infestations include pinworms, roundworms (Ascaris lumbricoides), tapeworms (Cystodas), hookworms (American Lethal) and flatworms (flatworms) that can find their way into the human body in many ways.

Common symptoms

Experts say that intestinal worms are different and that the symptoms of infection vary from person to person, and some of them may be without obvious symptoms, or range from mild to severe symptoms, as is the case with Covid-19 disease, as follows:

• nausea

• vomiting

• Anorexia

• Weight loss

• stomach pain

General weakness

• Fever (mild to severe) or chills.

• Allergic reactions

• Anemia

• Headache

• Muscle or joint pain

• bloating

• Coughing or wheezing

Conjunctivitis

Causes of intestinal worms

Several factors can cause intestinal worms, as follows:

• Eating raw or undercooked meat.

• Eating spoiled meat.

• Eat fruits before they are ripe

• Lack of hygiene

• Drinking contaminated water or drinking water containing parasite eggs or larvae.

• Contact with contaminated soil.

• Infection through contact with bedding, clothing or towels.

Intestinal worm complications

If an intestinal worm infection is not treated for a long time, it can cause complications such as:

• Nutrient deficiencies.

• Intestinal obstruction.

• pancreatitis

• Systemic cysticercosis or the development of cysts that can cause problems with the central nervous system and skeletal muscles.