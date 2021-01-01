A set of chemicals from Scripps Research has published an article in the magazine Angewndte Chemie where they propose a new theory about the origin of terrestrial life based on diamidophosphate (DAP), a compound that was already on Earth before life arose on it.

According to the researchers, DAP would have served to link deoxynucleotides (or DNA building blocks) into DNA strands. As early as 2017, the same team of scientists discovered that DAP performed a similar function with RNA “bricks”, which, thanks to diamidophosphate, were converted into RNA strands.

The discovery raises the possibility that DNA and RNA arose at the same time through a parallel chemical process, so that the first living cells on the planet would be a mixture of the two molecules and they would not only have arisen from RNA, as the main hypotheses have up to now.

DNA and RNA

DNA is the molecule that contains all the genetic information of each cell, while RNA is in charge of transmitting that information to the cells so that they fulfill their vital function.

The team of chemists led by Ramanarayan Krishnamurthy questioned the hypothesis massively put forward by the scientific community to explain the origin of life. “RNA molecules are too sticky to be the first to divide and replicate”Explains the chemist.

Each strand of RNA can cause other ribonucleosides to bind to it to form new strands. However, these new strands would have, according to the group of chemists, problems to replicate because, although current organisms produce enzymes that allow the process to be completed, 4,000 million years ago enzymes did not exist.

That is why the team led by Krishnamurthy raises a model from strands that combine the two molecules, since it would decrease the stickiness of the RNA, facilitating the replication process.

“Thanks to the discovery of the role of DAP in the union of DNA blocks to DNA strands, we have advanced in the proposal of a new model that can explain the beginning of terrestrial lifeKrishnamurthy has concluded.