What is it that makes a came? With this question as a starting point, a multidisciplinary group of experts worked in Mendoza for five years to find a scientifically based answer. And they succeeded, to the point that the British journal Scientific Reports – one of the publications of the prestigious Nature – published the results of the study, unpublished until today.

The Article, entitled “Terroir and vintage discrimination of Malbec wines based on phenolic composition across multiple sites in Mendoza, Argentina”, develops the conclusions obtained after comprehensive analysis from various vineyard soils and the characteristics of the wines obtained over three vintages (2016, 2017 and 2018), all vinified in a standardized way.

The initiative arose from Catena Institute of Wine (CIW), the research sector of Bodega Catena Zapata created in 1995 by Laura Catena. The CIW team, led by Roy Urvieta (Director of Oenology) and Fernando Buscema (Executive Director) had national and international partners, with specialists in climatology, biochemistry and agricultural sciences from the National University of Cuyo, Conicet, the University of Mendoza Juan A. Maza and Linfield University (Oregon, United States).

Laura Catena (center), along with Daniela Mezzatesta and Fernando Buscema, from the Catena Institute of Wine team.

What is the research discovery

In the world of wine, talk about terroir is a constant. The geographical characteristics of each vineyard, including types of soils, altitude and climate, are a decisive factor in determining the type of viticulture and the result obtained in the bottle. The novelty of this research is that it shows that the terroir can be identified with high precision by chemical analysis of the drink. That is to say: the uniqueness of a wine can be scientifically proven according to its place of origin, regardless of the year it was made.

“The most exclusive and expensive wines in the world, Burgundy Pinot Noir, are admired for their ability to demonstrate the unique flavor of each region or parcel. This study also shows that Malbec differs markedly in taste from place to place and between nearby plots. The spread of these results will help increase the prestige of Argentine Malbec in the world“, says Laura Catena in dialogue with Clarion.

The team analyzed a total of 201 wines from three different vintages, produced under the same conditions, with grapes harvested with the same degree of maturity from 23 different plots in 12 geographical indications of Mendoza. The chemometric statistics tools used for the analysis allowed predict the origin and vintage of each Malbec.

Fernando Buscema, executive director of the Catena Institute of Wine in Mendoza.

For Fernando Buscema, one of the authors of the study, he is proud to have been able to develop a research model that is available to be used by any other wine producer anywhere in the world. “We fervently believe that viticulture will grow if we all grow. We develop a method that can be replicated and contribute to producing unique wines“, it states.

Precisely for this intention of share acquired knowledge was that the team decided to send the study to Scientific Reports, since it is a publication of global influence but open source: allows any interested party to access the information for free. Fortunately, the paper managed to pass the rigorous selection filter of the British editorial staff and was published on February 3.

Roy Urvieta, Director of Winemaking at the Catena Institute of Wine.

For Laura Catena, who is a doctor and is part of the fourth generation of winegrowers in her family, the relevance of applying science to winemaking will be increasing. “Ancient traditions and the art of winemaking and assemblage they play a fundamental role in the quality and flavor of each wine. But scientific research, well done, with good controls and measurements, helps us understand each soil and climate, and discover new places to produce unique and aged wines. With the current threat of climate change we do not have hundreds of years to experiment through trial and error without scientific rigor, “she says, convinced.

For his part, Roy Urvieta, also the author of the study -which will be part of his doctoral thesis in Agricultural Sciences- considers that the work of the Catena Institute of Wine is almost archaeological. “When we talk about science, it can be interpreted in the sense that one tries to manipulate nature. But the work that we do is similar to that of an archaeologist, because we seek to discover how nature behaves and thus understand the characteristics of each wine, “he explains. And define: “Science is like ordered experience. Now we can scientifically prove that terroir exists“.