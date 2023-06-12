The traffic accident investigation team at the Bur Dubai Police Station was able to identify a man who died in a traffic accident that resulted in the burning of the vehicle he was driving, through a paper found by the team 70 meters from the scene.

The director of the center, Brigadier General Abdullah Khadim Sorour, said that the traffic accident investigators at the center have distinguished technical expertise, which contributed to revealing the mystery of several other accidents, including the accident of running over a person who was driving an electric scooter, and the escape of the driver who caused it without leaving a trace behind him, and a third accident is a car crash. from behind by a vehicle driven by a driver who also fled the scene.

He emphasized that traffic accident investigators at the Dubai Police General Command play an important role in uncovering their causes and determining whether they are natural or criminal in nature, and work to follow up on anonymous reports, identify the perpetrators, and take legal action against them.

Regarding the details of the most prominent issues that the team resolved, the head of the traffic registration department at the Bur Dubai Police Station, Captain Ahmed Khalfan bin Lahej, said that one of the complex accidents was an accident of a person driving a small saloon car on Mohammed bin Zayed Street that he could not control, when he tried to catch up late. In one of the exits, it swerved from it suddenly and hit a truck traveling in its correct right lane.

Due to the force of the collision, the small vehicle was pushed 100 meters away, and a fire broke out quickly until it devoured its outer structure, and only a part of its number plates were found that included only two numbers, so it was difficult to identify the driver and access his data.

Bin Lahej added that the incident investigation team started checking and planning at the accident site from a distance of 100 meters, and one of the investigators noticed that there was a paper 70 meters from the scene of the accident, so he brought it and checked its contents because he suspected that it was in this place, and it turned out that it was a receipt from One of the government agencies was contacted and the owner’s number was obtained, so that it became clear that he was the real owner of the car and was alive, and that he had given the car to his friend who was the victim of the accident.

In a second case, Bin Lahej explained that a report was received about an unknown car crossing the red light and hitting the user of an electric bicycle (scooter) who was walking in his correct path, and the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident fled from the scene, which resulted in the user of the “electric bicycle” being seriously injured. Subsequently to the hospital.

He added that the Traffic Registration Department and the investigators started searching and investigating the vehicle that caused the accident, until they found it in a parking lot, about 2.8 kilometers from the accident site, without the driver present, indicating that the front of the car was damaged, and its windshield was shattered.

He pointed out that the crime scene team from the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology worked immediately to erase the traces of fingerprints from the car, and during its inspection, a lease contract registered in the name of an Asian person was found in it, indicating that it was found through follow-up and research that this person rented it and was accompanied by him. A woman, and after he caused the accident, he stopped her and fled using a taxi, so he was arrested later.

He pointed out that the center also dealt with a report by a woman stating that her car had been hit by an accident from behind, by a “luxury” car, whose driver fled without being able to register its plate number, but it determined the type of car, and there were no cameras in the area documenting what happened. .

He pointed out that the accident investigators went to the site and could not identify the runaway car, so the team worked to expand the search circle based on the information provided about its type, in coordination with the General Department of Operations and the General Traffic Department and circulated its descriptions, and addressed the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in this regard.

By searching, investigating and following up, the team discovered that the luxury car was nothing but a rented vehicle, and by reviewing the office of its owner, it was found that the person who rented it returned it on the day of the accident, claiming that he had hit a sidewalk and recorded a traffic report contrary to the truth.

A piece of the front of a car

The head of the traffic registration department at the Bur Dubai Police Station, Captain Ahmed Khalfan bin Lahej, said that the Bur Dubai Police Station dealt with a report by a woman stating that a vehicle collided with her car, and the driver fled from the accident site, and she only had simple information about the type of car, and only two numbers from plate numbers.

Bin Lahej explained that the work team found a “piece” of the front of the runaway car in the place, and thanks to the experience of its members, they realized that this piece was due to modifications made by a company specializing in supply, so they communicated with it, and by making comparisons in various smart systems, Dubai Police was able Locating and seizing the vehicle.

• The team detected a car owner who fled after hitting a woman’s car from behind.