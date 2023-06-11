The traffic accident investigation team at the Bur Dubai Police Station was able to identify a man who died in a traffic accident that resulted in the vehicle he was driving completely burning through a paper found by the team 70 meters away from the accident scene.

The Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour, said that the traffic accident investigators at the center have distinguished technical expertise, which contributed to revealing the mystery of several other incidents, including the accident of running over a person who was driving an electric scooter, the escape of the driver who caused it without leaving a trace behind him, and a third accident that hit a car. from behind by a vehicle driven by a driver who also fled the scene.

He emphasized that traffic accident investigators at the Dubai Police General Command play an important role in revealing their causes and determining whether they are natural or of criminal dimensions, and work to follow up on anonymous reports, identify the perpetrators, and take legal action against them.

He added that the center’s work team is part of this strong system, so they achieved remarkable results in resolving unknown traffic cases that occurred in the region, and identifying those responsible for them, thanks to good training, cooperation and coordination with the General Department of Investigations, Traffic, Operations and Criminal Evidence, and in coordination with partners in the Roads Authority. And transportation, pointing out that the center was able to achieve 100% in solving “unknown traffic issues” during the past year.

Regarding the details of the most prominent issues that the team resolved, the head of the traffic registration department at the Bur Dubai Police Station, Captain Ahmed Khalfan bin Lahej, said that one of the complex accidents was a person driving a small saloon car on Mohammed bin Zayed Street, and he could not control it when he tried to catch up late with one of the exits. It swerved abruptly and wrongly and collided with a truck traveling in its correct right lane.

Due to the force of the collision, the small vehicle was pushed 100 meters away and quickly caught fire until it devoured its outer structure, and only a part of its number plates were found that included only two numbers, so it was difficult to identify the driver and access his data.

Bin Lahej added that the incident investigation team started checking and planning at the accident site from a distance of 100 meters, and one of the investigators noticed that there was a paper 70 meters from the scene of the accident, so he brought it and checked its contents because he suspected that it was in this place, and it turned out that it was a receipt from one of the authorities. The government was contacted, and the owner’s number was obtained to prove that he was the real owner of the car, who was alive, and that he had given the car to his friend who was the victim of the accident.

In a second case, Bin Lahej explained that a report was received about an unknown car crossing a red light and hitting a user of an electric scooter who was walking in the correct lane, and the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident fled from the scene, which resulted in the user of the “electric bike” being seriously injured. He was subsequently taken to the hospital.

He added that the Traffic Registration Department and the investigators started searching and investigating the vehicle that caused the accident until they found it in a parking lot at a distance of approximately 2.8 kilometers from the accident site without the driver present, indicating that the front of the car was damaged and its windshield was shattered.

He pointed out that the crime scene team from the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology worked immediately to erase the traces of fingerprints from the car, and during its inspection they found the lease contract registered in the name of an Asian person, indicating that it was found through follow-up and research that this person rented it and was accompanied by a woman. After he caused the accident, he stopped her and fled using a taxi, and he was later arrested.

He pointed out that the center also dealt with a report from a woman stating that her car had been hit by an accident from behind, by a “luxury” car whose driver fled without being able to register his license plate number, but it determined the type of car, and there were no cameras in the area documenting what happened.

And he continued

That the accident investigators went to the site and could not identify the runaway car, so the team worked to expand the search circle based on the information provided about its type in coordination with the General Department of Operations and the General Traffic Department and circulated its descriptions, and addressed the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in this regard.

By researching, investigating and following up, the team discovered that the luxury car was nothing but a rented vehicle, and by reviewing the office of its owner, it was found that the person who rented it returned it on the day of the accident, claiming that he had hit a sidewalk and recorded a traffic report contrary to the truth.

The Bur Dubai Police Station also dealt with a report from a woman stating that a vehicle had collided with her car, and that the driver had fled the scene of the accident, and she had only simple information about the type of car and only two of her plate numbers.

Bin Lahej explained that the work team found a “piece” of the front of the runaway car in the place, and thanks to the experience of its members, they realized that this piece was due to modifications made by a company specializing in supply, so they were contacted, and through comparison procedures in various smart systems, Dubai Police was able to reach to locate and control the vehicle,

Penalty for fleeing the scene

Article 49, Clause Five of the Federal Law on Traffic and Traffic and its amendments, punishes with imprisonment and a fine of no less than 20,000 dirhams, or one of the two penalties, for anyone who does not stop without an acceptable excuse when a traffic accident occurs by him or against him, and it results in injuries to people.