The Norwegian sculptor Kjetel Baran has begun executing a giant wooden statue of Haaland, in the city of Algard near the southern region of Gaeren, where the wanted player grew up strongly in the largest clubs in Europe.

Although the statue was not finished yet, his facial features seemed clear, but unfortunately they do not describe Haaland’s features faithfully.

The statue is more than 3 meters high and weighs more than 700 kilograms.

“It’s a great honor to be allowed to portray Haaland as a sculpture,” Baran told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “It’s really difficult.”

“It’s great to work with wood. You can see that it (the statue) explodes and lives, and it gets its own character,” he added.

A number of football stars were shocked by statues that did not resemble them, which sparked waves of ridicule on social media.

Among the most prominent of them are football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, and retired Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien.