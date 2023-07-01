They look for their daughters, their sons, husbands and relatives. It is an everyday story in our country. they began to tell them “treasures” to the skeletal remains found in the many clandestine graves in our country. Mainly in the entities of Veracruz, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, and recently in Guanajuato. The life of these women is: the demonic Via Crucis of the search in life and in death for the disappeared in Mexico. More than 100 thousand absences, and counting, accumulating, by hundreds, by thousands.

Women are grouped intocollective”. They are not united by a political affiliation or personal tastes, nor a religious belief or a social status, but the “absence” of a loved one. A relative “swallowed by the earth” in the hundreds of black holes that exist in Mexico.

At the beginning of this year, María, a searching mother, had her daughter disappeared, and like any mother who has a loved one taken from her, she was distraught and desperate. María, together with a group of women searchers, they call her members of a collective of trackers, from a state adjacent to Sinaloa, they went to a point that according to local information media, in an old house, very close to a river, Some peasants had heard the cry for help from a woman’s voice imploring help.

Mostly women with a pick and shovel, under the inclemency of a hot and sunny day, despite the high temperatures in the region, according to their records they have managed to locate at least 167 bodies, most of them after receiving an anonymous call through messages from your Facebook page.

All of them loving mothers, who in the face of pain ended up losing their fear. Each of them with stories and tales of courage and daring, who are not afraid of anything, only have that hope of finding their daughter or son, whether dead or alive, to give them a healthy burial and have a little place to bring them flowers, where to visit him every day of the dead.

Tania Del Río exposes in Las Rastreadoras a social claim, an urgent complaint to modify this current inventory, to show solidarity with these human beings and groups that, looking for their own, join forces to overcome this slow death.

The mothers, wives, daughters, sisters, go out desperate to look for their own. Those who were taken To those who are lost. To those who are missing They look for them on roads, mountains, drains, fields, abandoned houses, swamps, garbage dumps; in morgues, in prisons and even in safe houses. They are a world of survivors, criminalized by the institutions in charge of providing security and justice, threatened by organized crime and judged by society.

The Trackers They share chronicles of real events, testimonies, hard data and frontal journalistic inquiry.

