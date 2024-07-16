Verónica Patricia Mogollón Cueto, 46, was kidnapped in La Plata by the driver of a transport service. Yesterday, after six days of captivity, she was found alive under a cement structure. Currently, Authorities are intensively searching for the suspect, identified as CGM., who already had an accusation of sexual abuse.

According to the criteria of

The ordeal began on Monday, July 8, when a 65-year-old man reported his daughter Verónica missing. According to his account, the woman had gone out shopping and did not return home. The family, concerned about the situation, immediately went to the authorities, who began an investigation.

A neighbour provided crucial information: he had seen the woman get into a Chevrolet Corsa. This information allowed investigators to review the security cameras in the area, managing to capture the exact moment in which Verónica boarded the vehicle.

Thanks to the images obtained, the license plate of the car was identified and the driver, CGM, could be traced. who had a registered account on the DiDi travel app.

Furthermore, it was discovered that he already had a charge for a previous case of sexual abuse. The situation was further complicated when it was found that the day before the kidnapping, the owner of the vehicle had reported his car stolen.

On Sunday, after almost a week of intense searching, the authorities managed to find Veronica. The woman was found lying under a cement structure, covered with a blanket. She was dehydrated and in shock.

While Verónica receives medical attention and psychological support, the search for the driver continues. Prosecutor Juan Ignacio Menucci, in charge of the UFI N°5 of La Plata, heads the investigation.

“We are using all available resources to locate the suspect. The priority is to ensure that this individual is safe. can’t hurt anyone else“, the prosecutor said at a press conference.

Veronica’s family expressed their gratitude on social media. Jonathan Mogollon, the victim’s brother, wrote: “Thank you to everyone who cared about my sister Vero and to everyone who shared her search, I want to say thank you. My family is the only thing I have.”

“I am with her here, she is recovering. The important thing is that she has already appeared and I want her to get better, I am with her accompanying her. To my sister She was taken away by a white car, she was missing for seven days without us knowing anything about her.Until yesterday. My sister is disabled,” Jonathan added in an exclusive interview with ‘LA NACIÓN’

Carolina, another sister of Verónica, also spoke to this newspaper: “Last night I stayed with her, accompanying her, she is taking medication prescribed by the doctors, now she is being seen by the neurologist. Regarding the case, we know that DiDi is collaborating to find the kidnapper.”

Veronica’s kidnapping has caused concern and fear in the community of La Plata, especially among users of transportation applications. Authorities have urged the population to take additional precautions when using these services and to report any suspicious behavior.

A 46-year-old woman, who had been missing for six days, was rescued this Sunday in La Plata, province of Buenos Aires. She was found under a cement structure, covered with a blanket. In the case, they are looking for a driver of a travel application,… pic.twitter.com/AtTQYLUY0o — Contexto Tucumán (@contextocomar) July 15, 2024

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities hope to capture the suspect in the coming days. “We will not rest until this individual is in custody and brought to justice for his actions,” said prosecutor Menucci.

The identification of CGM as the main suspect represented a significant breakthrough in the investigation. However, his capture remains elusive. Authorities have conducted multiple raids in Several addresses linked to the suspectbut so far they have not been able to locate it.

Prosecutor Menucci has coordinated with various security forces to intensify the search. “We are exploring all leads and we do not rule out any possibility. We call on the community to collaborate with any information that may help to determine the whereabouts of CGM,” said the prosecutor.

“Since we learned of the disappearance of a woman in La Plata and the alleged involvement of a driver registered with DiDi, we have been investigating internally and have made ourselves completely available to the local authorities in charge of the investigation, which is still active. At the moment, We have not identified the suspect’s profile as one registered on our platform. At DiDi we strongly condemn this type of incident and, as a technology platform specialized in mobility, we are committed to the safety of passengers and drivers who choose us every day. That is why we continue to develop robust systems that enhance security filters and the tools available to mitigate any type of incident before, during and after the trip,” said DiDi. Camila Súnico Ainchil

CAMILA SÚNICO AINCHIL.

THE ARGENTINE NATION.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence with information from La Nación Argentina (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.