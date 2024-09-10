Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:00











«He hurt me and I wanted to die.» A 14-year-old girl told magistrates of the Provincial Court on Tuesday about the rapes she was allegedly subjected to for years by the ex-boyfriend of one of her aunts. The victim, who was 11 years old when the alleged attacks began and who suffers from a 40% disability, testified for several hours and did so from a friendly room, without meeting the suspect face to face. She maintained the accusation against AR at all times, who faces a 15-year prison sentence, and stressed that she had not reported him before because of fear. «He threatened me that he would hurt my parents and my grandmother,» she stressed. «I was very afraid to tell my family.»

The magistrates of the Second Section will not hear the version of the suspect, who maintains his innocence, until the end of the hearing – at the end of the month – at the express request of his defense. This Bolivian, who has been in provisional prison since he was arrested in May 2023, is accused of an alleged continued crime of sexual assault with carnal access to a minor under 16 years of age. In addition to the prison sentence, the Prosecutor’s Office demands that he be given eight years of supervised release and an order that prevents him from approaching or communicating with the victim for fifteen years. The representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office also demands, in her provisional conclusions, that he be prohibited for a decade from any activity or occupation that involves contact with minors.

The accused and the victim met, as the minor explained to the court, when he started working at the restaurant run by her grandmother in Murcia, shortly after starting a relationship with an aunt of the minor. The victim recounted to the judges several episodes, between the end of 2020 and February 2023, in which the accused allegedly attacked her. These alleged attacks, she explained, began one night, when she was 11 years old, when she was sharing a bed, at her grandmother’s house, with her aunt and the suspect – at that time her aunt’s boyfriend. “He started touching me under my clothes and I went to the bathroom,” she said. “Afterwards I told him that I would tell my father if he did that again.” The minor stated that, after that first assault, the suspect subjected her to repeated rapes until February 2023. “When we were having family dinners, he would show me his cell phone under the table with photographs of his private parts and he would write to me asking if I would go to the bathroom with him.”

The minor went on to say that, after telling one of her aunts what had happened, she was told that she was going to set a “trap” for the accused. These facts aroused the interest of the magistrates of the Court, who tried to get the teenager to clarify what she meant by that word. The minor, however, said she did not remember that specific issue.