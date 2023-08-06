In the Trans-Baikal Territory, a drunken company of youth beat a veteran of a special operation

Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory Alexander Osipov on the afternoon of August 6 in his Telegramchannel reported that a disabled participant in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine was severely beaten in the region. According to him, the conflict took place in one of the cafes in the village of Nerchinskiy Zavod.

The conflict arose because of hostility to the NWO

Osipov said that the conflict occurred between two companies, in one of which there was a veteran of the SVO. “In relation to the fighter, the SVO began to show aggression, these were people who consumed alcoholic beverages. Despite the fact that the company with the participant of the special operation tried to avoid the conflict and left the cafe, the other side of the conflict pursued it and inflicted bodily injuries on the man,” he said.

Sister of the victim in the comment “Chite.ru” reportedthat the company had two members of the SVO who lost a leg in the fighting. She also said that the company that attacked the SVO participants were predominantly young people aged 19 to 23. She noted that the conflict arose because of the hostility of the attackers to the NWO.

The men were kicked by about five people, while the rest of the group, including two young girls, cheered on their comrades.

A relative of the victim said that the attackers smashed the military car and tore military awards from their clothes.

The police tried to “hush up the conflict”

State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein declaredthat the police were trying to “put the case on the brakes.” He confirmed the testimony of the sister of one of the victims and noted that he had questions for local law enforcement agencies. “Until the story was publicized, they didn’t want to open a criminal case for some reason. Only after the intervention of the governor of the region Alexander Osipov, the situation changed,” Khinshtein said and noted that he was preparing appeals to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the TFR and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to conduct an audit against officials.

Osipov later reportedthat the issue of detaining the attackers and bringing them to justice for public actions aimed at discrediting the Russian Armed Forces is now being resolved. He promised that “the reaction will be swift and tough.”