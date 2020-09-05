In the city of Valuyki, Belgorod Region, an 11-year-old disabled person died after being locked in a car by relatives. About it reported on the website of the regional SU SK.

The emergency happened on September 4. The child and his grandparents drove to the local market by car. The woman went shopping, and after a while her husband went to meet her, closing the car and leaving the boy inside. Returning, the man saw that the car was smoking.

The child was taken out by passers-by, he later died in the hospital from thermal injuries. A criminal case was initiated under the article “Causing death by negligence”, now investigators are establishing the focus and causes of the fire.

The disabled child was under the care of his grandparents due to the death of his mother and the absence of his father.

