An eight-year-old disabled child died in a fire in a private house in Kaliningrad, the press service reports. RF IC in the Kaliningrad region.

This morning, law enforcement agencies received information that the body of an 8-year-old wheelchair user was found while extinguishing a fire in a private house on Chernomorskaya Street in Kaliningrad. His 14-year-old brother was saved.

It is clarified that the parents were not at home at the time of the fire, and the neighbors noticed the fire, and they called the emergency services.

The main version of what happened is the careless handling of fire. A criminal case was initiated under the article of causing death by negligence.

Earlier it became known that as a result of a fire that occurred in the early morning of January 1 in a private house, three adults and three children of ten, seven and four years old were killed. Experts say that one of the causes of a fire is a wiring failure. It was also reported that the family that died in the fire was registered.