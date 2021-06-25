A new scandal broke out in the Financial Information Unit (FIU) for the removal of the Director of Criminal Litigation, Claudio Javier “Chuni” Castelli what revived the internal between albertistas and cristinistas.

Castelli, who responds to Vice President Cristina Kirchner, he broadcast a series of audios on WhatsApp in which he denounces that he is the victim of an internal maneuver and that although he lost “a battle, I will not lose the war.” The Christian sector of the FIU is managed by the lawyer Mariana quevedo that responds to the Instituto Patria and has differences with the albertista sector commanded by the head of the organization Carlos Cruz.

In the audios recorded at the end of last month, sources from the sector told this newspaper, Castelli also affirms that the FIU “is paralyzed, does not issue resolutions or supervise ”the subjects obliged to report suspicious money laundering operations.

The intern, after having removed some 15 specialists from the previous management, prevents quickly appoint heads of key directorates of this body that formally depends on the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán.

Since the change of government, the FIU began to be used by Christianity to denounce former President Mauricio Macri, former officials and journalists and happened to have an attitude passive in the cases in which he is a plaintiff against Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

On the one hand, in the midst of the political debate over the frustrated expropriation of the Vicentin Group last year, the FIU accused Macri of money laundering operations and to the company within the framework of the case where the credits that the Banco Nación are investigated. In addition, the FIU required the inhibition of assets and the investigation of the assets of the former president.

On the other hand, the FIU appealed the lack of merit that the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata ordered in favor of the journalist from Clarion, Daniel Santoro, in the D’Alessio de Dolores case. Santoro is not involved with any financial operations. On the other hand, he did not appeal in the money laundering case derived from the Cuadernos de las Coimas or in the granting of house arrest to Amado Boudou, among others.

The audios broadcast by Castelli confirm that intern of the FIU that is still open ended.

In an audio directed to one of the lawyers of that strategic direction, Castelli says “listen to me I know that you are behind what happens to me. You pass information ”on to other directors.

“Everything was prepared. You are a very bad person. It will cost you in your life to get a managerial position. I kept my authority. Those who filed my authority were you”He adds.

Castelli says that he asked for the resignations of three lawyers and warned that “I’m going to go public with all this mess. This is not how you work in the Public Administration. When I worked at the BCRA, banks, outsiders, drove me crazy; now it’s you, the insiders”.

In addition, he highlights, “outside everyone knows that the FIU is stopped. Why doesn’t Carlos (Cruz) ask Cristina Caamaño (the inspector of the Federal Intelligence Agency) what do you think or many of the government”.

Then the director of Criminal Litigation, until last month, points out “you you are in internal power quarrels. An absurdity. I gave you directives. You came in in the miserable power quota. The FIU is stopped. Ask what the obligated subjects think. It doesn’t get any resolution, it doesn’t do any supervision ”.

In another audio, Castelli points out that “if I did not file a complaint, it is because I waited for power to come out and they put more people … They have a lot of causes. How are you going to handle it? You have to deal with the causes. What There is such a great difference in moral stature between you and me”.

Castelli told a third lawyer from the FIU that “you don’t understand. You are in wicked driving … Let’s fight a fight and this is going to be tough for everyone. I’m leaving here and I’m going to make all this public and we’re going to see who stays and who leaves the FIU”.

“You have to learn to respect codes and not to carry codes as you did while you were in Litigation, but to contribute. The FIU is stopped. No decisions are made, ”Castelli says.

Then he warns that if “they want war they will have it with me. Let’s see who wins the war. I can lose a battle. Like I told Carlos (Cruz) last night. If I have to go, I will make it public … Everybody knows that the FIU is a disaster”.

“Carlos and I are from (David) Baigún but he is leaving Baigún very badly. You do not contribute to clarify the issue. Otherwise to get into the stupid. Don’t go out and say that I mistreat you. These are serious issues that compromise the country. This is not the judiciary ”, concludes another of the audios. Baigún was a lawyer related to human rights organizations.

