The Air Defender 23 maneuvers, hosted by Germany and running until June 23, are witnessing the participation of 10,000 people and 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO member and partner countries, including Japan and Sweden, a candidate for NATO membership.

The idea of ​​the exercise was launched in 2018 in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, although it does not target “any party” specifically, said General Ingo Gerharz, commander of the German Air Force, while introducing the exercise.

Biggest maneuver details

According to NATO, the primary objective of this maneuver, which is witnessing the largest deployment of air forces in the history of the alliance, is to organize air operations with allied and partner air forces, where the focus is on maximizing and expanding cooperation between countries.

“With the maneuverable Air Defender 23, we are opening a new chapter in transatlantic history,” said the German Air Force chief.

The maneuver is based on a collective defense scenario also known as the Article 5 scenario, in which the Allies deploy their air forces in Germany to fight against the mixed occupying forces of an imaginary adversary.

Article 5 of the NATO Charter states that “any attack or armed aggression against one of them (the NATO parties) is considered an aggression against all of them, and accordingly, they agree on the right of self-defense, which is recognized in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, individually or collectively, and to provide support and assistance to the party or parties that are under attack.”

During joint operations, Allied air forces demonstrate the ability to defend NATO territory with swift, decisive action.

The US Air Force deployed in Germany are Air National Guard units from 35 US states, while the bulk of the participating forces operate from 3 German Air Force bases, and others fly from their home bases.

The maneuver also includes operational and tactical training, especially in Germany and also in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia.

According to the official NATO website, the maneuver confirms Germany’s ability to receive and host large aircraft units at its airports, which allows, among other things, the concept of agile combat employment in the United States that facilitates short-term and external deployments, and the exercises represent evidence of “NATO deterrence and defense in Euro-Atlantic region.

Letters to Moscow?

Despite NATO’s assertion that this maneuver “does not target any party,” Western officials and military experts see it as a “direct message” to Moscow. To show the strength of the alliance at a time when the war is still going on in Ukraine.

This is what the US ambassador to Germany, Amy Gutman, indicated to the press, where she said: “I would be very surprised if no leader in the world noticed what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance and what the strength of this alliance means, and this includes Putin,” referring to the Russian president. .

For his part, the military and strategic expert, Brigadier General Samir Ragheb, explained in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the current NATO maneuver is considered a “moral deterrent”; By showing military capabilities and promoting them in the media.

Ragheb revealed the significance of holding that maneuver at this time, saying: