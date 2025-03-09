Through these days, students are given the opportunity to maintain direct contact with universities so that they receive the necessary orientation to be able to make one of the most important decisions of their lives, such as the choice of a university career. From Academica® they point out that, for students: «It is an important decision that involves a Combination of personal and emotional factors of those who have to begin to be aware from the stages of 3rd or 4th of the ESO ». And at the same time “a process in which you must reflect on the interests, skills, skills and values, as well as the job opportunities and the impact it will have on your long -term life” ..

The next natural step of this initiative was to bring the American public university closer to all Spanish students tending a bridge between the two countries, something that has been achieved in 2025. Since the American Academica®, which in 2022 was recognized by its international programs Dual® Duad International connections. Globalization becomes increasingly vital for economic and social prosperity, and therefore it is necessary to open doors and generate alliances that contribute to preparing students for new challenges ».

The US Public University opens to the Spaniards

On March 4, a presentation videoconference was made, moderated by José Luis Martínez, president of Academica Spain, an invitation open to all Spanish students. An institutional welcome that was attended by Manny Diaz, Jr., Minister of Education of the First State in the US Educational Ranking and Madeline Pumariega, president of Miami Dade College, one of the greatest representatives of the success of the educational policy of the US Public University. An initiative to which several informative days on this opportunity for professional and personal development for Academica® students will follow, with meetings with representatives of the main US public universities (more inf.: www.academica.University).

Diaz (who received international recognition in 2024 – Prize for Educational Excellence: for a full society) at the Teaching Awards for the Education protagonists of the Community of Madrid) highlighted how the state of Florida has seen its leadership recognized, for the seventh consecutive year, for ‘Us News & World Report’. “It is one of the awards to our work, focused on the commitment to educate with freedom, without indoctrination, focusing on students and their families.” A performance characterized by the lowest registrations in the country, with more than 524,000 scholarship students on initiatives such as the Family Empowerment Program, Fiscal Credit Scholarships and the Personalized Education Program, with constant growths in their dimensions.









International reference

«As a significant fact (added) our students is higher than the total of secondary education in the Community of Madrid, with more than 114,000 degree titles per yearalmost 30% in Stem ». In his case, Pumariega (first woman to direct one of the largest and best universities in the US, with 125,000 students from 167 countries and twelve university campuses) influenced an offer “of excellence in the ‘top 5 of world industries: technology, health and pharmacy, engineering, finance and banking and automotive, with’ internships’ in national and international world companies in their sectors employability and entrepreneurship routes ».

Pumariega also pointed out a display of “300 programs in education, psychology, laws, etc., and our effective results in the entry into the most prestigious universities.” A universe of opportunities that students enrolled in Academic® Programs can access, as Martínez de Urbina recalled, will celebrate, once again, in Madrid, «the largest graduation of students of High School worldwide, with 4,763 students from all the provinces of Spain. A recognition of his work, his effort, his commitment ».