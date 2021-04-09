The year of the covid-19 has meant a rigorous test to determine the ability of organizations to adapt to changing environments. We live in uncertain times in which flexibility and resilience are vital characteristics for companies and their teams. This new scenario has shown that digital transformation is no longer just advisable, but essential to continue competing successfully. The health crisis has accelerated the digitization plans of many companies and has allowed those that had already developed this process to test all the initiatives implemented to be closer to teams, customers and society in general.

Damm is one of those companies. In its continuous commitment to digitization, this time together with the desire to help the hospitality industry, the company has launched the Bar Manager application, which has been an ally to face the process of reopening businesses and the complementary communication channel of the brewery with its customers, a bridge of direct and immediate contact with them both during the toughest months of the pandemic and at present. “The arrival of the covid-19 accelerated the perception that it was necessary to have channels on-line and communication platforms with clients ”, explains Laura Gil, Damm’s director of digital transformation. “The situation helped to advance at a pace that is not always easy to achieve when the company is doing well and the situation is good, because the comfortable thing is not to question yourself if necessary.”

The technological capacity of the brewery has been decisive in responding quickly to a sector particularly impacted by the epidemic. Innovation has always been in his DNA, and this contributed to him being able to adapt technological development to new circumstances in record time to help the hospitality industry. Without a digital culture, the company could have taken months to launch a project of this magnitude. “We were always clear that our digitization had to include the entire Damm value chain, from collaborators to clients, so that no one was left behind in this indispensable process,” continues Laura Gil. “Many baristas and small restaurateurs saw digitization as a pending issue and we have wanted to accompany our customers on this path.”

That mentality allowed the brewery to start from an advantageous position. In 2018, it launched the pilot test of a first version of the application with a less broad perspective, which they tested again in 2019, so that, in the face of the extraordinary circumstances of covid-19, they were able to make a app of added value in such a short time.

230 projects to be digitized

Through Bar Manager, hospitality professionals were able to consult up-to-date information on all areas of interest to their sector during the first months of the pandemic (health regulations, labor and tax measures). Today, customers can control their activity to access content that helps them optimize the management of their establishments. They can check their consumption of beer and other beverages during the last year or request assistance quickly and easily and assess it at the end of the service. They also have access to exclusive promotions, adapted to the needs of their businesses, as well as availability of other benefits thanks to agreements with catering providers, advice for the management of their businesses and training pills. As they are registered in Bar Manager, they can also digitize their menu and get in direct contact with their manager or commercial manager through wasap or call.

Bar Manager constantly incorporates new content and functionalities. In 2020, the published content exceeded 197,000 views, with more than 25,000 registered customers throughout Spain.

The application is part of a broader plan and is just one of the projects that Damm carried out last year within the intense process of digital transformation that the company began in 2016 and that, currently, has another 230 projects in the portfolio , with the purpose that it permeates the entirety of its corporate culture.

In a scenario that the Alsatian brewmaster August Kuentzmann Damm could not foresee when he founded in 1876 the company that today extends to more than 130 countries and has a presence in catering, logistics and distribution, Bar Manager has placed this brewery at the forefront of the digital innovation allowing to streamline the relationship with its clients and offering them tailor-made services. Digitization has shown that in times of pandemic and lockdown, you can still be very close.