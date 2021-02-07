If anyone has understood and shown what diplomacy can do, it is George P. Shultz. “Skilled diplomacy”, that is how the former US Secretary of State described it in 1998, “Needs attention, even when there are no acute problems or topical opportunities.” He compared diplomacy to the work of a gardener: “This is how you build trust and mutual understanding. Then when a crisis breaks out, you have a clear and solid foundation on which to build. ”

Shultz died on Saturday at the age of 100. This was announced by the Hoover Institution, a think tank at Stanford University in California, of which he was a member until his death, on Sunday.

Shultz worked under two Republican presidents – and as one of only two US politicians in four different cabinet positions, as the Hoover Institution emphasized. He was Minister of Labor and Finance and Director of the “Office of Management and Budget” under Richard Nixon before he resigned in 1974 – to avoid being dragged into the abyss in the Watergate affair that cost Nixon the office.

Under Reagan, he became Chief Diplomat of the United States in 1982, which he remained until 1989. During this period was instrumental in easing tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union in the late 1980s, thus contributing to the end of the Cold War.

With Shevardnadze he pushed the disarmament talks forward

Together with his Soviet counterpart Eduard Shevardnadze, he pushed the disarmament talks forward. He also got Reagan to work with the Soviet head of state Mikhail Gorbachev, against resistance in his own ranks.

Shultz continued to advise the Republican Party even after he left government. In 2000 he helped George W. Bush in the election campaign. In addition, he taught international economics at Standford and was a sought-after discussion partner who was also interested in major social issues such as the challenge of climate change.

During Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s trip to the USA in June 2018, the then 97-year-old discussed the topic of “How we are shaping our digital future” in Standford – a debate in which many significantly younger people show little interest.

Criticism of Trump’s immigration policy

He also did not hold back from criticizing his own party if something displeased him. He called the fact that Donald Trump’s government separated children from their parents on the border with Mexico, which was also sharply criticized internationally at the time, was unworthy.

His great reputation was shown on Sunday in his obituaries and the appreciation of politicians from both parties. Former Republican Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice called Shultz a “great American statesman” and a “true patriot” who “made the world a better place”.

The top Democrat in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, also declared that the world had lost “a highly respected statesman and brilliant public servant.” “George Schultz was committed to a more peaceful and secure future throughout his life.”

Although they disagreed on several issues such as the wars in Latin America in the 1980s and the US military operation in Iraq in 2003, they have always respected him for his integrity and patriotism, Pelosi added.

In 2012 he received the Kissinger Prize in Berlin

In 2012 Shultz was awarded the Henry A. Kissinger Prize in Berlin for his diplomatic services and his commitment to nuclear disarmament. Henry Kissinger, himself foreign minister under Nixon for four years, quoted Shultz as saying: The wisdom of democracy is the wisdom of compromise.

A few weeks before his 100th birthday, Shultz spoke again in one at the end of October Interview with the “New York Times” on the value of diplomacy and the need for America to get its alliances back on track – which aroused great interest because the Trump administration saw diplomacy and multilateralism as a sign of weakness. “Agreements are seldom perfect,” Shultz said. “You don’t get everything you want. You make compromises. But these are so much better than nothing. “

Shultz was able to see how the Democrat Joe Biden was elected to the White House as Trump’s successor in November. It must have reassured him that the new US president has described himself as a bridge builder and promised to put diplomacy back at the center of American foreign policy.