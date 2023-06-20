Verónica Ibarra, in an image from her social networks. RR SS

From hiding, Verónica Ibarra, a well-known communicator from Ecuador, denounced the sexist violence by her partner, Enrique G., who was deputy chief at the Ecuadorian Embassy in Panama. “I’m afraid of what he might do, he is a person with political power,” Ibarra says from somewhere in Panama that she cannot reveal for his safety and that of his family. She fears for his life and for the inactions of the Ecuadorian government, which she feels has turned its back on her.

With her sister, her five-year-old daughter, her newborn baby in her arms and recovering from a cesarean section, Verónica left her house on June 7 in the few minutes that no one was watching her. “My sister pushed me to do it and we went out with what I have on,” she says. Since then there have been days of survival. Verónica denounced her husband for violence and the next day she received five judicial processes as a response. “One of those is criminal and could last up to a year; the others can last up to four months. There you can see the intentions that he has, which are to keep me in Panama until I get tired, use up my resources until I break, and that I give him my son,” explains Ibarra.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry spoke on Twitter on June 11, the day that Verónica Ibarra made her situation public. Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique reported that he had contacted her to obtain all her details. “We are giving her all the necessary support and accompaniment so that she, together with her children, can immediately solve her situation,” he wrote in a tweet.

However, Verónica assures that after the foreign minister’s calls, she has not received any response from Ecuador, nor from the Embassy in Panama, which was aware of what was happening. “I spoke with Ambassador Flores, because of the closeness I had with him, and I told him everything that was happening in these six months,” the woman says, but “he told me that he was going to try to help with this ‘personal’ matter and he I said that it is not a personal issue, it is not about a marital fight, it is about an Ecuadorian woman in a strange country with a situation of vulnerability and some minor children in a situation of vulnerability that was created by one of its officials ”.

The day after making the complaint public, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry separated the official from the Ecuadorian Embassy in Panama and said it was “attentive and actively involved in the case,” according to the statement shared on social networks, something that Verónica refutes. “Absolutely nothing has been done, nine days later they have sent me emails telling me to go to the Embassy to present my complaint in writing, but the Panama Prosecutor’s Office had to take care of that, and they told me that they had already done it. The Ecuadorian authorities do not respond and that is why they cannot even give me a protection ticket, which is the first step in this type of complaint.”

The Ministry of Women of Panama is closely following the case and confirmed to EL PAÍS that there are several institutions involved that are providing help to Verónica Ibarra and her family, but did not give more details as it is an international issue in which a woman is involved. Embassy. Verónica confirms that the assistance she has received from diapers for the baby to security has been due to the permanent contact that the Panamanian authorities have had with her since she denounced and from a group of Ecuadorians residing in that country.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The proposal of the Embassy of Ecuador that they come to settle the complaint makes Ibarra nervous. “The moment I enter there, I would be on Ecuadorian soil and the people who are helping me are Panamanian and they couldn’t get me out,” he adds. The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry has not ruled on the case since June 12.

The attacks began on December 21, 2022, when Verónica came to live in Panama recently married and pregnant with their child. “When we started the relationship, for me he was a prince, a person who was attentive, affectionate, thoughtful, and then I fell in love with him,” Verónica recalls of the months before the violence began.

Attempts to save the relationship failed, says Ibarra, who recognized the signs of violence he was experiencing. The one that she showed up the day before she had to run away from home was the one that pushed her to make her decision. “Enrique had asked me for my physical passport and I felt upset, I didn’t need to do any paperwork, why did I want it? I told him that I wanted to leave, that we reach an agreement, but that sparked a terrible fight, insults, violence, threats, he told me that he was going to report me to the diplomatic police, that I could leave but that my son would stay here.” says Verónica, who has been hiding with her children in Panama for 12 days, trying to get protection measures to return to Ecuador.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the latest news from the region.