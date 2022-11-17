Serious disagreements broke out between Ukraine and its Western allies over a missile that fell in Poland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assures that NATO, Warsaw and the United States are wrong in their conclusions about the origin of the launch. But such stubbornness harms Ukrainians more than a launched rocket, he said in an interview with Financial Times a diplomat from one of the NATO countries.

“This is getting ridiculous. Ukrainians destroy [наше] trust in them. No one is blaming Ukraine, and they are openly lying. This is more destructive than a rocket, ”the diplomat’s commentary cites the publication.

The North Atlantic Alliance, Warsaw and the United States said the weapons were likely fired by the Kyiv Air Defense Forces. Zelenskiy disputed this, insisting he had “no doubts” that the missile was not Ukrainian.

“I have no doubts about the evening report from the commander of the air force to the commander in chief [вооруженных сил Украины генерала Валерия] Zaluzhny that it was not our missile and not our missile attack,” Zelensky said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels that there was no indication that the missile attack was a “deliberate attack” by the Russian Federation. He added that the alliance “does not have any indication that Russia is preparing offensive actions against NATO.”

“Our preliminary analysis indicates that the incident was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to protect Ukrainian territory from attacks by Russian cruise missiles,” he said.

According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, initial statements by Kyiv and some Western allies about Moscow’s responsibility were “another hysterical, zealously Russophobic reaction that was not based on any real information,” the newspaper noted.

On November 16, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, at a meeting of the Security Council of the international organization, said that the systematic hits of the Ukrainian air defense forces (Air Defense) on civilian targets are clumsily trying to pass off as the consequences of Russian strikes.

He recalled that attempts to give out data from the Polish media about the hit of one or two missiles in the grain dryer in the village of Przewoduv, which killed two people, are groundless for the actions of the Russian military.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has identified the rocket fragments, captured in photographs circulated by the Polish media, as elements of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.