London – Do you want to have dinner at Harry and Meghan’s table? Just shell out $ 1 million round tone and you can do it. The Scrooge intending to win the exclusive – and very expensive dinner – will have 4 seats available. So with $ 250,000 (each) you can then tell friends and relatives how fun – at least hopefully – the dinner was. To be held – as announced exclusively on Mail on Sunday – December 6 in New York. The occasion is the Ripple of Hope Gala organized by Kerry Kennedy, of the presidential dynasty.

The event, held every year, is organized for charity and rewards personalities who have in turn committed themselves to benefit. And in 2022, needless to say, it is the turn of the two pestiferous offspring who have embarrassed not a little the more and more mourned Queen Elizabeth II and now her son, King Charles III. Waiting for the biography of Harry, which promises more bombs on the British royal house, after those already dropped in the various interviews with Oprah Winfrey. Revelations paid for in gold, of course. Which in the case of Harry’s biography would have been slightly sweetened after his grandmother’s death. Just the wave of love of the subjects would have made the nephew take a few steps back, who by shooting at zero could obtain a not exactly pleasant boomerang effect.

Pending the volume, postponed to January – remains the Ripple of Hope Gala. That last year rewarded Alec Balwin by not bringing him very well. As you will remember, the actor was involved in a shooting on the set of Rust, which cost the life of Halyna Hutchins killed by a bullet taken from a gun that Baldwin was holding. But that’s another story.

Now it’s the hunt for the Billionaire who will shell out $ 1 million to dine at Harry and Meghan’s table.

And for those wishing to save money, the Mail on Sunday offers an alternative: $ 500,000. In this case, access to a VIP area and the possibility of a photo with the Sussex and other guests. At no cost, there are still videos and photos that will surely flood the social networks.