A barbecue, a dinner with friends and then the tragedy: Alessandro Tomasella lost his life from severe burns. He was 31 years old

It was a normal evening with friends, a barbecue dinner, which quickly turned into tragedy. Alessandro Tomasella lost his life at the age of 31, while two other people were injured. Fortunately in a mild way.

Alessandro Tomasella had reunited with his two friends, a 56-year-old and a 22-year-old, for a dinner. While they were lighting the fire to cook meat, it is a flame broke out. The dynamics of what happened are not yet clear.

All three were transported to the hospital, but the 31-year-old’s condition was immediately apparent severe. The doctors of Sant’Elia in Catania decided to transfer him to the great burns center of the Garibaldi hospital, where unfortunately he was off forever.

The friends, after the checks and medications, were discharged and have already released their statements to the police. Their testimony will be useful in reconstructing the dynamics of death by Alessandro Tomasella.

After the sad news, the community is in shock. The boy was well known for his family business. A dealership for agricultural vehicles.

The post of the Mayor for the disappearance of Alessandro Tomasella

The first citizen, Gioacchino Comparato, expressed the condolences of the entire community through a post on social media. Here are his words:

Two tragic events have deeply upset our community in the last few days. Two young lives tragically broken! To the families, friends and all the people who are mourning the loss of Alessandro and Rosario goes all our closeness and our condolences. San Cataldo joins this immense pain! 🙏🏽

The other guy mentioned by the Mayor, Rosario Manuguerra, was found lifeless in a wood in San Cataldo.

The alarm had been raised for his disappearance, family members had alarmed the police. The 34-year-old had left home and never returned. After a night of hope and prayers, the sad ending. Rosario was found lifeless in the woods.