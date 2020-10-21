Endless casualty list. Between COVID-19 and injuries, the number of top players the Shakhtar leave at home without being able to play against him Real Madrid it is more numerous than the usual starters who are going to make up the starting eleven. They are not part of the expedition Matviyenko, Kryvtsov, Stepanenko, Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick, Fernando, Kovalenko, Konoplyanka neither Ismaily. The call for twenty players has been completed thanks to the presence of eight footballers from the subsidiary. The goalkeeper Pyatov It is the only one that is on the list of all those who a couple of weeks ago tested positive for coronavirus. The rest, although the illness has passed, are not yet fit to play.

A decent eleven. The Portuguese coach Luis Castro Therefore, he will not have great alternatives on the bench, where only one member of the first team will sit in addition to the substitute goalkeeper. But he will be able to field a starting team of a certain competitive level. Undoubtedly diminished, but fit for battle. Without going any further, with practically the same players who will form in Madrid (with the sole exception of Kovalenko, who was injured during the match), the Shakhtar He beat 5-1 FC Lviv last Saturday (at 18 minutes he was already leading 4-0!). A result that shows the degree of superiority of the mining team in a Ukrainian championship that has been won in nine of the last eleven editions (now accumulates up to four consecutive titles).

Marcos Antonio, the revelation of the current Shakhtar.

Opportunity for the heroes of the U-20. Faced with so much absence, Castro will have to turn to the youth. Two members of the Ukrainian team that won the Sub 20 world last year, the left back Viktor Korniyenko and the central Valeriy Bondar, have a high chance of being headlines. They point out ways, but the demand from the Real Madrid forward can be great.

Brazilian talent is not exhausted. Although some of the most prominent members of the Brazilian contingent (Moraes, Taison and Alan Patrick) will be missing, Shakhtar have so many Brazilian footballers that the attack will be equally full of them. Castro is likely to align Dentinho, which is rather a winger or second striker, as the main offensive reference to seek to exploit his speed on the counterattack. Incisor Teté and the experienced Marlos would be on the sides, with Mark Antonio acting ahead of the pivot Maycon. The other position in the center of the field should be for the Israeli Solomon, who scored against Lviv after replacing Kovalenko.

The crack is Marcos Antonio. If last year you stuck your head in the Champions League With some brief appearances, in which he already hinted at some very special qualities, this edition must be the one of his consecration. Without a doubt, we are facing one of the greatest talents in European football, who is still outside the five major leagues. At age 20, he still has his entire career ahead of him. Petite, dynamic and delicate at the same time, he starts from near the center midfield to finish in the opposite area. His decision making is top notch.