Asier Garitano, coach of the Leganes, will soon have to resolve a dilemma that for now has not been presented to him in the scarce ten days that he has been leading (again) the pepineros. In a squad overloaded with players and talent, in some positions the Bergara He will have to choose between the stripes of veterans whom he already knew or the present performance of novices who with Martí were untouchable for their exquisite performance. The Unai Bustinza case represents one of those dilemmas.

The captain of the Leganes is one of the soldiers of Garitano. This was defined by the coach of Bergara in its previous stage. “When we have to go to war with him, he can go quietly. Because he has experience. He has caste, as they say there in Bilbao. Has it all. When it is his turn to play central, well central. When I have to play right back, right back … left, goalkeeper, whatever. It is a luxury for a team like Leganés to have a player like Unai Bustinza”, Said the coach on April 23, 2016 after winning 3-0 at Ponferradina.

Yesterday was February 5, 2021. Five years later Garitano continues to think the same thing, although he puts a little more backwardness on the subject. “Bustin … Bustin performs well as a winger, as a center-back, he performs well in the locker room, and I think lately he’s doing well even at home, he’s going to be a father … This one performs well everywhere. He is a natural competitor in everything. So we have no problem at all”, He commented about it.

It is clear that for Garitano, the defender will be a key piece. A different matter will be where it will be located and the consequences that its presence will generate (or not) in the usual eleven holder of the pepineros.

Offsets in alignment

Because until now Marti had used Bustinza usual right-back. Since the central axis Tarín – Miquel it was untouchable for the Mallorcan coach, it was the only space that the captain had left to exploit. His presence in eleven, however, ended up displacing Palencia right-handed inside. “Palencia is lateral, but due to circumstances we have to use him indoors,” the former Leganés coach came to justify in his day, who managed with this decision the presence of all these ‘untouchables’ in his scheme.

It happens, however, that with Garitano there will be a place left over. Because of Bergara has no intention, for now, to repeat with Palencia indoor. That role will be for the specialists. Namely, Rober Ibáñez or Avilés. Palencia will exercise again Palencia. That is to say, of offensive side. And if Catalan is consolidated in the position (something that would not be surprising) to Bustinza It only remains to be located in the axis of defense.

That was where Garitano knew how to better exploit the virtues of Bilbao. He began to use it already in First and formed, with Siovas, a pair of centrals also almost untouchable for the Bergara. Now the pattern can be repeated, if you decide to use it in that position. Only instead of having Siovas as a left-handed central, it would be Miquel (also zocato) the one in charge of escorting the captain.

If you opt for this solution, yes, there would be consequences in the form of players who would be displaced to the stands despite being regular starters. As the case of Tarin, the outfield player with the most minutes played (1,680) in the pepineros u Omeruo, starter with Garitano in his redebut and also the right-handed central Leganes at the start of 2021.

Today, before the Girona, (Montilivi 14:00) will arrive the first opportunity to discover the solution that the technician will apply to this debate. In front of Lugo, Bustinza was sanctioned and a doubt could not be resolved which, however, and based on the responses of the coach of the Leganes, it seems a clear solution: Bustinza will be, yes or yes, relevant piece in the return of Garitano.