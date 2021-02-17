The latest research from the Cornell University Organic Robotics Laboratory can turn bionic implants upside down and open a door to the future that seems almost science fiction. Professor Rob Shepherd’s team has succeeded in creating a fiber optic sensor that succeeds in forming a stretchable fabric that provides physical perceptions similar to the sense of touch. A skin sensitive to deformations that reacts if it is pressed, flexed or stressed, as if it were the tissue of a living organism.

In their experiment, the scientists have designed a 3D printed glove, lined with fiber optic sensors that have incorporated LED light that detects any deformation in real time. The glove incorporates a sensor on each finger and is powered by a lithium battery. Also, your connection bluetooth transmits data in real time to a software that reconstructs movements and deformations.

With the caress reduced to a sequence of ones and zeros, now it only remains to digitize the smell. At the time.