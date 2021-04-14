The Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department has launched the service of using the digital signature successfully, within its judicial technical systems, by signing the first judicial request using the digital signature for the digital ID «UAE Pass».

The service is represented by judges signing the decisions issued by them on judicial requests, so that an additional means was provided to sign judicial decisions, in addition to the electronic signature that has been in force for years, so that judges are allowed to make judicial decisions without the need to be linked with technical tools, and by using the protection and identification techniques provided by them. Digital signature system.

The head of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al-Khatiri, confirmed that the launch of the new service for digital signature of members of the judiciary on the issued decisions is in line with the directions of the UAE government in the digital transformation of all services, and within the strategy of the Courts Department in remote litigation and “courts without paper.”

Al-Khatiri indicated that the application is the result of cooperation with the Communications Regulatory Authority, the Digital Government and the eGovernment Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, pointing out that it is part of the digital transformation projects that the Courts Department seeks to accomplish and harness technologies in developing judicial work.

He added that the purpose of adopting the digital signature through the application of the digital identity is to ensure that transactions are carried out easily by providing services in innovative ways.





