The Melfi platform added a new feature that allows doctors to predict the risk of developing certain diseases, or the possibility of experiencing a serious health emergency, based on artificial intelligence techniques and machine learning algorithms.

The platform is developing predictive risk models, based on available demographic and clinical data on the population of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in “Malfi” (the patient’s medical risk factor profile).

Abu Dhabi continues to attract and develop the latest promising innovations in healthcare to ensure the health and safety of the community, and to continue to raise the status of the Emirate as an attractive destination for investors and healthcare professionals.

Recently, predictive analytics models have been used in many sectors, as they contribute to helping to make informed and highly efficient clinical decisions, to improve the quality of health care and achieve the best results for patients.

The patient’s medical risk factors profile in “Malfi” displays risk scores for each patient against a list of prevalent chronic diseases, such as diabetes, congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic kidney disease (CKD), high blood pressure, and severe health conditions, such as heart attack and stroke, among others.

Individual risk scores help clinicians make informed decisions and intervene to manage disease and protect members of the community from potential disease or hospitalization.

This feature currently uses clinical data from patients through the Melfi platform – including diagnoses, chronic health conditions, and laboratory test results – to identify patients at greatest risk. Drug information will be added to future releases for more accurate prediction.

Malaffi connects nearly the entire healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, including the emirate’s hospitals and 2,000 public and private healthcare institutions. It also allows more than 45 thousand authorized users to access 900 million medical records of more than seven million patients, according to the highest standards of privacy and information security.

The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, said: “The file (medical risk factors for the patient) constitutes a major step in continuing the transition towards a preventive health care approach, which in turn contributes to continuing to maintain the health and safety of community members,” stressing that “the care system Health care has become among the leading and most innovative systems in the world, thanks to the utilization of the capabilities of artificial intelligence and the application of the latest digital technologies to improve the quality of health care for the residents of Abu Dhabi and the region in general.”