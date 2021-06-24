The Arab Health Conference and Exhibition “Arab Health 2021” launched a digital platform to support the recovery and recovery of the global health care sector, stressing its commitment to its slogan this year “With business we unite and push the industry forward”, through the continuation of the activities of the virtual version of the exhibition until next July 22, to give the opportunity to those who During the past four days, he was unable to attend the live version of the exhibition, to participate in a range of webinars, interviews, keynote dialogues, and other participatory events.

The activities of the live edition of Arab Health 2021 concluded successfully yesterday, after receiving 1,500 exhibitors from 62 countries, during the four-day event at the Dubai World Trade Center. The Director of the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, Ross Williams, confirmed the ability to continue the same momentum with which the exhibition began, and to transfer it to the digital platform via the Internet. He added, “Access to the largest possible number of people will be essential in advancing the recovery in the health care sector beyond the (Covid-19) stage.”

He added that the exhibitions “Arab Health” and “MEDLAB Middle East” played a key role in bringing together those interested in the healthcare sector. The success of the two exhibitions is evidence of the desire of the pioneers of this industry to meet and trade, stressing that “the aim of this event is to support the industry, by providing an ideal platform that will support the recovery of the sector.” The events, held within the Arab Health online conference and exhibition, include oncology and intensive care, pediatrics, and recovery from the “Covid-19” virus, in addition to a number of presentations and presentations of medical products. Participants in the exhibition’s virtual event online continue to have the opportunity to meet and conclude business deals through the digital platform from anywhere in the world.



