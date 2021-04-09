Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The National Center for Space Science and Technology at the United Arab Emirates University, in cooperation with the Emirates Space Agency and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, will complete during the coming period the preparation of the UAE’s first map of land use by making use of satellite data, to be added to a group of scientific research and space projects carried out by relevant authorities Relationship to space science and its uses.

Dr. Khaled Al-Hashemi, Director of the National Center for Space Science and Technology at the Emirates University, confirmed that the first digital map of land use in the UAE is being developed, by using the concepts of deep learning and artificial intelligence, as it is expected that many stakeholders in the country will benefit from the project.

He pointed out that the project aims to cover land and its uses, by surveying the entire land cover of the country, through the use of satellite data, remote sensing and geographic information systems in land studies, and the outputs of this project include a renewable map of the UAE that precisely identifies desert areas, agricultural areas, residential areas and industrial areas. And the variables will be studied in the coming years.

Future projects

Dr. Khaled Al-Hashemi pointed out that the center continues its work on achieving a set of future projects, by taking advantage of the capabilities contained in the center, as it includes a complex for the manufacture of miniature satellites, a ground station for directing and receiving satellites, and a unit for data analysis, which contributes to supporting the targets of the space sector And the current trends, through the manufacture of satellites within the country.

The National Center for Space Science and Technology is one of the space research centers in the state universities, which includes other research centers at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the University of Sharjah and New York University Abu Dhabi. The space research centers contribute to achieving 3 goals represented in preparing and qualifying cadres specialized in the space sector, and enhancing the quality The volume of space projects for state universities, and the promotion of scientific research, which have a great impact on creating a competitive scientific and knowledge environment capable of keeping pace with the country’s scientific aspirations and future directions in the space sector.