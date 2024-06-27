Yesterday, Abu Dhabi Police launched a smart mobile digital bus to educate society about the dangers of drugs and ways to prevent them, coinciding with World Anti-Drug Day, which falls on June 26, 2024, under the slogan “My family is my greatest wealth.”

The Director of the Narcotics Control Directorate, Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, explained that the smart mobile bus that was displayed at Al Falah Central Center in Abu Dhabi was designed from the inside with smart screens, models, and VR virtual education technology that simulates the scourge of drugs, to enhance awareness using advanced methods through workshops, lectures, events, and conferences that It will be held in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He stressed the interest of Abu Dhabi Police in investing in all available means to communicate with members of society from all segments, responding to their inquiries, increasing their awareness and educating them about the dangers of this scourge, pointing out that it achieves the goals of the police system in preserving youth, the nation’s shield and its impenetrable fortress.

He stated that the bus focuses on educating students, mall shoppers, and participants in community councils, and participates in various activities under the supervision of a cadre of qualified lecturers, including officers and workers in the Follow-up and Periodic Inspection Department in the Directorate. The bus contributes a pioneering role in introducing the objectives of the Amal Opportunity service, which allows drug users to seek treatment in a way that ensures complete confidentiality, provides awareness programs within Abu Dhabi Police’s digital services, and activates community partnerships to reduce the spread of the scourge of narcotic substances, and enhance positive relationships among community members.