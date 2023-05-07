This May could be one of the most important months in Ecuador’s recent political history, as the possibility of an early change in the Government is cooking. After a request for an impeachment motion was filed in the Assembly against President Guillermo Lasso and the Constitutional Court admitted the appeal, Lasso threatened to call for a “cross death”, known as “mutual assured destruction”. However, the presidential power has never used this figure with which the president can dissolve the Legislature, advance the general elections and govern only for six months.

With this panorama, the political climate in Ecuador is challenging, since both the president and the National Assembly have low approval ratings (17 and 20 percent, respectively).

Judging by the calendar set in motion by the constitutional court, the recall vote is scheduled for after the middle of the month (after the authorities for the Legislative Administration Council, CAL, are elected on May 14). In the first place, the report of the Oversight Commission of the Assembly is expected after the collection of evidence and testimonies, as well as the vote of the full chamber for the CAL.

The impeachment process began on March 4.when the National Assembly approved a recommendation to remove President Lasso after journalists from the online outlet La Posta revealed alleged corruption in public companies run by some of the president’s trusted officials.

The opposition says it has collected evidence with which it will allege that Lasso embezzled public resources in the execution of contracts in the state oil company Flopec

Since the feasibility of impeachment began to be aired, Lasso has denied the accusations, but, on March 29, the Constitutional Court of Ecuador accepted a request to start the procedure (only under the crime of embezzlement and ruling out the crime of concussion).

The impeachment must come up for a vote in a plenary session by May 23 and needs 92 votes., a supermajority, to be approved. If Guillermo Lasso is dismissed, the vice president, Alfredo Borrero, a doctor and politician, will assume the position of head of state until the end of the term of the current government, which runs until 2025. If the vote fails, a new trial cannot be proposed politician for the same reason and Guillermo Lasso would remain in office.

cross death

Another scenario involves the constitutional power of the Ecuadorian president to dissolve the National Assembly, known as death cross.

Enshrined in the 2008 Constitution, in a process initiated during the term of President Rafael Correa, the death cross has yet to be invoked by any president. But given the current political climate, the use of this legal mechanism has become a potential reality.

Cross death has been a topic of debate since its inception, with some arguing that can help solve governance crises from an institutional perspective, and that the mere threat or possibility of dissolution of the National Assembly could speed up decisions or allow the expression of dissent before it spreads to the streets.

This mechanism was included in the Constitution consciously, in order to seek a solution for the riot story of Ecuador that have caused premature endings to presidential terms not be repeated. From 1996 to 2005, three presidents were overthrown: Abdalá Bucaram, Jamil Mahuad and Lucio Gutiérrez.

but others see cross death as a hyper-presidential measure that undermines the separation of powers and it could exacerbate protests and social conflict, if, once implemented, the Executive lacks the capacity to govern and address the problems that led to the political crisis in the first place.

Cross Death can be invoked in three situations: when the Assembly exceeds its constitutional competence, when it repeatedly obstructs the execution of the National Development Plan —a document that the Executive Power must present to the Legislative Power for its approval and which includes the national priorities and the budget—, or when there is a serious crisis politics and internal turmoil.

If the president dissolves the Assembly for one of the last two reasons, a prior decision of the Constitutional Court is not required. Within seven days of the publication of the dissolution decree, the National Electoral Council must call legislative and presidential elections to fill vacancies for the remainder of the current term. Meanwhile, subject to the rulings of the Constitutional Court, the president can issue “decrees of the nature of law” until new parliamentarians are installed. The terms of these officials will only fill the time remaining to the current ones, in this case until 2025.

With low approval ratings for both the president and the Assembly, governance in Ecuador is complex. Gaining public support and implementing policies effectively has been difficult. The recent and opaque negotiations between the different parties and the Executive reflect the broader challenge to establish the kind of clear and transparent programmatic arrangements that are essential for effective governance.

It remains to be seen how the situation in Ecuador will develop and many questions remain unanswered. For example, in the third scenario where the president remains in power, will you interpret that as a victory? What immediate measures will be taken to address problems such as insecurity, crime and unemployment that have fueled the political crisis? Are the opposition and political parties aware of their inability to carry out programmatic and transparent negotiations and agreements on solutions to the most urgent problems facing the country? The scenario for the next set of elections remains murky, whether they occur early or, as scheduled, in 2025.

This is how the idea of ​​impeachment was born.

On January 6, 2023, Ecuador learned of a case of corruption that would allegedly implicate the Government and President Guillermo Lasso himself. According to the digital media La Posta, Lasso’s brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, and his personal friend Rubén Cherres would have influenced the appointment of high-ranking officials by collecting bribes. While other anti-narcotics intelligence investigations accused Cherres of being involved in drug-corruption businesses. And in the midst of the investigation of this scandal, versions emerged that money from drug trafficking could have come to Lasso’s campaign.

The Government confirmed the existence of an investigation in this regard, but They stressed that this was archived last year by the Prosecutor’s Office. “Abuse is publishing a reserved report, omitting to say that its content was dismissed and archived by court order and lack of merit almost a year ago,” the president said at the time. The prosecution body, in the midst of the controversy, announced that it was carrying out a legal control of the case and that, “if sufficient elements are found, the investigation will be reopened.”

Fernando Villavicencio is the head of the Oversight Commission of the National Assembly of Ecuador that is studying the case against President Lasso.

This whole situation echoed among the assembly members of the opposition, who found sufficient reasons to request a political trial against the president. On March 16, they presented 59 signatures for the impeachment request. The following day, the Legislative Administration Council studied whether the petition met the requirements and sent it to the Constitutional Court. At the end of March, the high court gave free rein to the process, but only for the alleged crime of embezzlement in an issue of oil contracts. The opposition says it has collected evidence that it will allege that Lasso misused public resources in entering into contracts with the state oil company Flopec.

ESTEFANIA TERAN

AND CAMILA ULLOA (**)

AMERICAS QUARTERLY

Executive Director of Grupo Faro.

(**) Coordinator of democracy, transparency and citizen participation of Grupo Faro.

